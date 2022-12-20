A temporary ban on fireworks has been imposed at Glinks Gully, on the Kaipara Coast

A four-month fireworks ban has been imposed at Glinks Gully, on the Kaipara Coast, in an effort to reduce the risk of damaging wildfires.

Fire and Emergency NZ Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said the ban on the private use of fireworks covers Ripiro Beach between 1km north and 1.5 km south of the stream at Glinks Rd, and extends inland to Redhills Rd. It will be in place from 8am on December 23 until April 30.

“We often see an influx of holidaymakers to the area this time of year, and this ban will help us reduce the potential risk of damaging wildfires this summer,” Henwood said.

“It only takes one stray firework to start a wildfire, which is why we are asking everyone, including those planning on holidaying in Glinks Gully, not to light fireworks.”

“Glinks Gully is dry and windy, with sandy soil and flammable vegetation - all of which increase the fire danger and risk of a wildfire getting out of control.”

The prohibition order was put in place under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act. This allows Fire and Emergency to prohibit or restrict certain activities, such as the use of fireworks.

Authorities hope a fireworks ban at GlInks Gully, Kaipara, will prevent fires, after a series of suspicious fires hit the area in 2016. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Now it is summer, and it’s getting hotter, Henwood asks everyone to think about fire risks and stay fire safe this summer.

“Go to checkitsalright.nz to see if it is safe to do your activity in your part of the country and get tips on how to do it safely. You can also see if any restrictions are in place and apply for a free fire permit. The MetService app also has quick links to fire season information,” he says.

“It takes everyone, residents and holiday-makers, to do their part to prevent a devastating wildfire in Northland.”

There was a series of suspicious fires in the Glinks Gully area in summer 2016 and authorities want to prevent any further blazes there this summer.

A ban on fireworks is also in place on Karikari Peninsula, Ahipara township and surrounding areas to help reduce the risk of wildfires. The ban remains in place until April 30.