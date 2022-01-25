Far North firefighters had a major job on their hands last Friday when an alleged arsonist caused a 5ha wildfire in Shipwreck Bay, Ahipara. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

Far North firefighters had a major job on their hands last Friday when an alleged arsonist caused a 5ha wildfire in Shipwreck Bay, Ahipara. Photo / Ahiparadise - Photography by Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

A suspicious fire that had the potential to destroy a home on a residential street in Kaikohe has firefighters reminding firebugs about the "stupidity" of arson.

The firefighters were roused from their beds around 1am on Wednesday to respond to a suspicious fire lit in a small wooden garden shed on Shaw St.

Fortunately, the crews were at the scene within eight minutes of receiving the call and had the small blaze extinguished around 20-minutes after arriving.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said their quick response meant they were lucky to save a house located 2m away from the fiery shed.

"The shed was in close proximity to the house and the neighbours. With everything being so dry at the moment and all the timber is really dry as well it puts the properties at real threat."

The home, unoccupied at the time, instead received minor damage as a result of the alleged arson.

"To anybody lighting deliberate fires, it's really serious. Just don't do it, it's as simple as that," Hutchinson said.

He described how arsonists had previously targeted semi-abandoned houses or homes that appear vacant but may have been between tenants or with transient families moved in.

"You just can't guarantee there's no one in the house. It's just stupidity."

Hutchinson said the damage to houses from deliberate fires meant there was "another house somebody can't live in" amidst the region's severe housing woes.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire as the shed had no electricity and no real way of igniting on its own, Hutchinson said.

A blaze deliberately lit in an abandoned car in Ahipara's Shipwreck Bay (Te Kohanga) last Friday sparked a major early morning callout for Far North volunteer fire brigades.

The wildfire tore through 5ha of bush and came within 2m of beachfront homes with some residents tossing any flammable items down the hill as the blaze expanded in size.

It took 35 volunteer firefighters from Ahipara, Kaitaia, Mangonui, Broadwood, Houhora, and Karikari four hours in the dark to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were again called out on Saturday night to contain a flare-up in the area.