Northern AdvocateUpdated

Fire investigator looking into cause of blaze that destroyed Ahipara house

Quick Read
Video shared to Facebook shows a house fire breaking out in Ahipara. Video / Supplied

Northern Advocate

An Ahipara house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene earlier this afternoon.

Five Far North crews turned out to tackle the blaze at the single-storey residential dwelling in Te Kōhanga, Shipwreck Bay, around 2pm.

Fire communications shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived at the scene.

Footage posted on social media showed a dark chimney of smoke cutting through the blue skies near the beachfront. Charred scrub can be seen in a video filmed from a distance away.

Pennefather said there were no reports of injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and a fire investigator is in attendance.

