Video shared to Facebook shows a house fire breaking out in Ahipara. Video / Supplied

Video shared to Facebook shows a house fire breaking out in Ahipara. Video / Supplied

An Ahipara house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene earlier this afternoon.

Five Far North crews turned out to tackle the blaze at the single-storey residential dwelling in Te Kōhanga, Shipwreck Bay, around 2pm.

Fire communications shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived at the scene.

Footage posted on social media showed a dark chimney of smoke cutting through the blue skies near the beachfront. Charred scrub can be seen in a video filmed from a distance away.

Pennefather said there were no reports of injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and a fire investigator is in attendance.