Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Fire Engine On Tour excites Dargaville kids

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
Firefighter Alyssa Mackie shows how to handle a powerful fire hose during the Fire Engine Tour at Dargaville Library yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Firefighter Alyssa Mackie shows how to handle a powerful fire hose during the Fire Engine Tour at Dargaville Library yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Dargaville kids got up close and personal with the town’s firefighters and fire engine yesterday as the Dargaville Fire Brigade took its appliance on tour.

The Fire Engine Tour visited Dargaville Library yesterday afternoon where it was greeted by a crowd of excited kids – and their happy parents and guardians.

The event was a chance for children to meet real firefighters and see a real Dargaville fire engine during their school holidays.

And judging by the response, it was just what many people needed on a Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along too.

Tiqvar Taylor with Ari, aged 6 months, Eli, 1, firefighter Alyssa Mackie and Koda Taylor, 1, at Dargaville Library yesterday.
Tiqvar Taylor with Ari, aged 6 months, Eli, 1, firefighter Alyssa Mackie and Koda Taylor, 1, at Dargaville Library yesterday.
Clare O'Brien and children Piper Newlove, 3, and Ethan Newlove, 5, enjoyed their afternoon at the Fire Engine Tour.
Clare O'Brien and children Piper Newlove, 3, and Ethan Newlove, 5, enjoyed their afternoon at the Fire Engine Tour.
Dad Stewart Tui with Taylor, 6, and Marchino, 2, watch as firefighter Donna Powell explains how the fire engine works.
Dad Stewart Tui with Taylor, 6, and Marchino, 2, watch as firefighter Donna Powell explains how the fire engine works.

Latest from Northern Advocate