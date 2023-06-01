Northland home kill processing and butcher business 'The Chop Shop' went up in flames on Wednesday night. Photo / Tania Whyte

Local business ‘The Chop Shop’ home kill processing and butchers went up in flames on Wednesday evening.

The Ngunguru Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the scene around 9.45pm. A 10m shed was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire investigator Jason Goffin confirmed the fire was not being treated as suspicious. He was looking into electrical faults as the possible cause.

Investigator Jason Goffin is looking for the cause behind the fire that has destroyed a local business. Photo / Tania Whyte

Goffin confirmed an explosion heard from further afield was not the cause of the fire but rather a symptom of it.

He said the family felt “absolutely devastated” and acknowledged the fact that their business has taken a heavy hit.

The Chop Shop opened in 2021 and is owned by couple Matty and Alicia, who have a two-year-old and another child on the way.

Matty told the Advocate he felt “pretty lost” in the wake of the fire.

”It’s a pretty hard time for us at the moment,” he said.

Matty’s older daughter posted a statement on a Tutukaka community Facebook page that thanked people for all their kind messages.

”Just wanted to let you all know my family is ok, no one was hurt thankfully, I’m sure you will all have concerns about the situation.

“At this point in time it’s a lot to accept so if everyone could just hold off on sending their regards as this is a lot to process as well as receiving your condolences we appreciate it but it’s just a bit too much at the moment, appreciate everyone.“

A Givealittle page has also been set up by family friends to help raise money to ease the financial burden on Matty and Alicia.