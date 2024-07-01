Blacklock Rose is now working with Flaming Fires’ director to get some money back for those owed funds, Whimp said.

“We’ve sold all the assets and stock, and made some payments for staff for outstanding holiday pay, which was our first priority for staff.

“We’re continuing to try to get some money back for the next line of creditors.”

The director was working closely with the liquidators to try to minimise the damage, Whimp said.

Blacklock Rose was investigating if the Flaming Fires director was trading in insolvency, he said.

Meanwhile, customers who paid a deposit for a fireplace but now have no heating have been offered a helping hand from Dargaville-based business Plumbing and Heating Centre.

The company has offered free fire installations for three Flaming Fires customers chosen by the liquidator.

Flaming Fires' shop on Whangārei's Commerce St is closed and up for lease, after the company went into liquidation on May 6. Photo / Denise Piper

Other impacted customers have been offered 15% off their installation, a discount valid until the end of October, said Plumbing and Heating Centre spokeswoman Cassia McCallum.

“We’ve heard so many heart-breaking stories of people losing money and facing winter without proper heating,” she said.

“Coming into winter, it wasn’t very nice knowing there were so many without heating.”

McCallum said Plumbing and Heating Centre was a community-focused business that wanted to help ease the burden for those impacted.

Fireplaces were particularly popular in low-income places such as Northland because they cost very little to run, when compared with an electric heater or heat pump, she said.

Customers whose building consents were already progressed by Flaming Fires will be able to get an installation in a couple of weeks, McCallum said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.