Home / Northern Advocate

Fire customers stung by Flaming Fires offered help from Dargaville business

Denise Piper
By
3 mins to read
Northland customers left in the cold by Flaming Fires' liquidation have been offered a helping hand from Dargaville's Plumbing and Heating Centre. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Northland fireplace business has offered a warm hand to some customers impacted by the liquidation of Whangārei company Flaming Fires.

Flaming Fires went into liquidation on May 6, owing customers, suppliers and employees thousands of dollars.

The liquidators’ initial report said difficult trading conditions over the past year, plus an increase in overheads, meant the company struggled to meet costs as they fell due. The director tried to sell part of the company to recapitalise but the sale fell through.

Liquidator Garry Whimp from Blacklock Rose said there were a lot of customers who paid in advance but did not receive a fireplace and he was concerned about elderly customers who had no way to keep warm over winter.

One customer had paid $7500 for his fireplace in October 2023 and had not received anything before the liquidation in May.

Blacklock Rose is now working with Flaming Fires’ director to get some money back for those owed funds, Whimp said.

“We’ve sold all the assets and stock, and made some payments for staff for outstanding holiday pay, which was our first priority for staff.

“We’re continuing to try to get some money back for the next line of creditors.”

The director was working closely with the liquidators to try to minimise the damage, Whimp said.

Blacklock Rose was investigating if the Flaming Fires director was trading in insolvency, he said.

Meanwhile, customers who paid a deposit for a fireplace but now have no heating have been offered a helping hand from Dargaville-based business Plumbing and Heating Centre.

The company has offered free fire installations for three Flaming Fires customers chosen by the liquidator.

Flaming Fires' shop on Whangārei's Commerce St is closed and up for lease, after the company went into liquidation on May 6. Photo / Denise Piper
Other impacted customers have been offered 15% off their installation, a discount valid until the end of October, said Plumbing and Heating Centre spokeswoman Cassia McCallum.

“We’ve heard so many heart-breaking stories of people losing money and facing winter without proper heating,” she said.

“Coming into winter, it wasn’t very nice knowing there were so many without heating.”

McCallum said Plumbing and Heating Centre was a community-focused business that wanted to help ease the burden for those impacted.

Fireplaces were particularly popular in low-income places such as Northland because they cost very little to run, when compared with an electric heater or heat pump, she said.

Customers whose building consents were already progressed by Flaming Fires will be able to get an installation in a couple of weeks, McCallum said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

