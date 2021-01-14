Filmmaking workshop for youth hits Whangārei

Tai Huri Films producer and educator Jason Taylor working with students from Te Kura o Mātihetihe. Photo / Supplied

Young Northlanders interested in becoming the next Taika Waititi can try their hand at filmmaking during a week-long workshop in Whangārei.

Tai Huri Films, a company started by producer and educator Jason Taylor, is hosting a summer filmmaking workshop at Kāri Āhua in Bank St, which will give young people between 11 and 18 the chance to have a go at writing, directing, acting, filming and editing.

"I think it's important that we create an opportunity for rangatahi to not only learn about filmmaking and storytelling, but learn about their stories and tell them through their own lens," Taylor said.

Next week's workshop runs from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Participants will start the week off by getting to know each other before learning about the history of cinema and the different aspects of film.

The youth will then work in groups to identify an idea for a story which they will develop into a short film.

"Each morning will be spent looking at the story and they'll have two days where we will be shooting it. Then we will edit it together," Taylor said.

He said the workshop is very practical which makes it "exciting" for those involved.

"The last workshop I did up north at the end of last year, I had five participants come in from Te Kura o Mātihetihe out in Mitimiti and they were really shy.

"Half an hour after they arrived they were completely different kids. It opened them up and they loved it, they had a really good day."

Taylor said at the end of the workshop the youth and their whānau will be able to see a rough draft of their film. The final edit will be completed by Taylor and then uploaded online at a later date.

Taylor said it would be interesting to see how the group responded to the final results.

"I worked on one film with two rangatahi, they were 14 and 16 and they were the main actors in the film.

"They got to come to the premiere screening we had at the New Zealand International Film Festival and that was a whole other level for them. They were just on top of the world, they were film stars."

Next week's workshop is $180, but today from 10am to noon people can attend free drop-in sessions to see if they want to commit to the workshop.

Visit facebook.com/taihurifilms for more information.