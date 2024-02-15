A man has died following a fatal crash in Waiharara, in the Far North.

A 37-year-old man died after a car he was a passenger in lost control and ended up in a ditch in the Far North.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Kaimaumau Rd in Waiharara on Thursday at 3.55pm.

Northland serious crash investigator Warren Bunn said, on arrival, police found four other men in the vehicle who were immediately transported to a hospital with serious to moderate injuries, while one of their companions was declared dead at the scene.

Bunn said the five people worked at a local avocado farm and were returning home when the crash occurred.

“They were heading west towards State Highway 1 and while entering a right-hand bend they lost control and crashed into a ditch.”

The investigator said the Serious Crash Unit was now in talks with the four men who survived the crash to understand what went wrong.

Both lanes of Kaimaumau Rd were blocked after the fatal crash but were reopened a few hours later.

Bunn advised road users to “take care” while driving after the death marked the fourth fatality in the region in February, two more than last year.

It’s also the second fatal crash in Northland in less than 24 hours after a man died when his car failed to make a corner and hit a culvert while driving on a remote road in Moerewa.

On Monday, a truckie died after crashing into trees on State Highway 15. And another 35-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Matauri Bay in the Far North.

The latest fatality takes the road toll to 10 in Northland this year.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.