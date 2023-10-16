Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris, from the Hokianga, warms up during a training session at The Trusts Arena on Sunday in Auckland.

He’s a humble man from the Hokianga, but Penrith’s three-times NRL premiership-winning prop James Fisher-Harris has been named to lead the New Zealand Kiwis in their Pacific Championships campaign.

And when he leads the Kiwis onto the field against Toa Samoa on Saturday, he’ll be representing his family and the entire region.

The 27-year-old proud Northlander’s captaincy appointment was announced on Sunday night as the Kiwis and Kiwis A squads assembled in Auckland for the Labour Weekend triple-header at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Kiwis take on Toa Samoa while the New Zealand A side will face Mate Ma’a Tonga A on a day when the Kiwi Ferns meet Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Fisher-Harris, of Rawene in the Hokianga, takes over the captaincy from veteran Kiwi Jesse Bromwich, who has called time on his international career.

The 37 players selected for the two New Zealand teams gathered with staff and an array of Kiwi greats for Sunday night’s announcement.

Ruben Wiki, Tawera Nikau, Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, fellow Northlander Adam Blair and Nathan Cayless all spoke passionately about what the Kiwis jersey meant to them.

“It’s such a privilege and honour to be named to lead my country,” said Fisher-Harris.

“I’m proud to represent my family and the people from where I’m from [in Northland]. It’ll be a special moment leading my teammates out against Toa Samoa at Eden Park.”

He said ever since he started playing rugby league, this was a moment he had been waiting for — and he’s ready.

It won’t be Fisher-Harris’ first experience leading the Kiwis, having filled the role for Bromwich in last year’s Rugby League World Cup clash against Jamaica in Hull.

“James has grown into a wonderful leader during my time with the Kiwis,” said Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire.

“He was a natural choice to become captain for this campaign. He’s so respected by all our players and staff alike, very much a leader whose actions do the talking.”

Fisher-Harris leads a Kiwis squad who include 12 players who lined up in the 14-16 semifinal loss to the Kangaroos at the Rugby League World Cup in November.

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers):

Born: January 5, 1996

Birthplace: Rawene, Far North, NZ

Position: Second row/prop/loose forward

Height: 187cm

Weight: 103kg

Junior club: Marist Brothers (Whangārei)

Other NRL Clubs: Nil

Kiwi Number: 801

Kiwis test debut: v Scotland, Workington, 2016

Tests: 12 for Kiwis (2016-23)

Test points: 4 (1 try)

NRL games: 180 (2016-23)

NRL points: 48 (12 tries)