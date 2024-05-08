Northland musical great Troy Kingi will mentor the finalists in this year’s Far North’s Got Talent quest. Photo / Alex Cairns

Northland musical great Troy Kingi will mentor the finalists in this year’s Far North’s Got Talent quest. Photo / Alex Cairns

Budding stars in this year’s Far North’s Got Talent quest will be mentored by one of the country’s — and Northland’s — greatest musicians, Troy Kingi.

Kingi, one of New Zealand’s most respected and productive musicians, is excited to get behind Far North’s Got Talent (FNGT), with the final audition being held tomorrow, from 5.30pm at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro.

The finalists will then go to a two-day wananga on May 25 and 26 to prepare them for the grand final, which will be at Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre from 4pm on June 22.

Kingi will be at the two-day wananga and the final, and said he’s excited and looking forward to helping nurture the next wave of talented Far North performers because it’s something he loves doing.

“I used to do that sort of thing, mentoring, at Panguru and Broadwood schools, and I really enjoyed it. I haven’t been able to do it for a while, but I’ve got some time free now to get involved with FNGT and I’m really looking forward to it,” Kingi said.

“We’ve got so much amazing, natural talent up here and this feels like a good time to give back to the community and do something I love.”

Kingi, who has won numerous awards and accolades for his work — including Silver Scrolls for best song and album — said he believed he had some useful things to pass on to the youngsters. He hopes his experience and knowledge of the music industry helps some of them make a career out of their talent, if they want to go further.

“I’m happy to help out any way I can. I think there are things I can hep them with. The Far North’s got so much talent out there, but many, particularly Māori, rangatahi can be quite, not shy, but humble. We need to shed some of that skin and be proud of who we are and what we can do, all of us.

“Nobody should be afraid to put themselves out there and show their talent. They can make a career in entertainment for themselves and I can show them some options to help get there.”

That sort of input from one of the country’s top recording and touring artists will be invaluable to the young FNGT finalists.

The Far North has plenty of terrific musical and performance talent, and after a six-year hiatus, FNGT is back for those budding entertainers to showcase what they have got. The talent show last ran in 2018 after two previous events.

It shines a light on creative and musical talent and achievements of Far North youth. It’s an event that gives young people of the Far North the opportunity to showcase their talents, and brings the community together to celebrate the arts.

In the 2017 edition, then pint-sized Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Rangi student Kapowairua Waitai owned the stage the moment she appeared in her cut-off denims and specially braided hair, her enormous voice making no race of the junior section with her flawless rendition of the soul classic Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing.

That early success gave Waitai the confidence to continue, and she had her debut on the Aotearoa Stage at the One Love Concert this year.

FNGT organiser Micah Tawhara said its aim was to give talented youngsters the courage and confidence to show off their skill and hopefully take them to the next level.

“And just look at Kapowairua. She has now achieved one of her dreams [by performing at One Love] and we hope that FNGT will give others the opportunity to really shine.”

Tawhara said there was much extraordinary talent in the Far North and the community had been crying out for the competition to return.

Opportunities for tamariki from the event also include entrance to Smokefree Rockquest, Bandquest, songwriting competitions, and can be applied to NCEA credits.

FNGT is organised by Shine On Kaitāia and for more info go to https://www.facebook.com/farnorthsgottalent/

May is NZ Music Month and this year’s theme is Amplifying Aotearoa, with this week’s theme Amplifying schools through education, which FNGT is showcasing by providing school-aged children and opportunity to express themselves through art.

■ Troy Kingi will soon release the eighth album in his 10 10 10 campaign — releasing 10 albums in 10 musical genres in 10 years.



