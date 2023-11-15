Five young Far North surf lifesavers and four lifeguards went to the camp in Whangārei, getting some vital training before a busy summer.

A group of young Far North surf lifesavers got some vital training in before the busy summer season at a Rookie Surf Lifeguard Camp at Waipū Cove.

Five Far North Surf Rescue teens, from Pukenui School, Kaitāia College and Kaitāia Intermediate, accompanied by four surf lifeguards from the club, were among 42 rookies from all six Northland surf lifesaving clubs who attended the event.

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club organised and hosted the camp for 13-14-year-olds from throughout Northland with a record 42 rookie surf lifeguards attending from all six Northland surf lifesaving clubs, including Waipū Cove, Mangawhai Heads, Ruakākā, Whangārei Heads, Baylys Beach and Far North, with teens from 16 schools coming together to develop their surf lifesaving skills.

The rookies were supported by young intermediate surf lifeguards from Waipū Cove and Whangārei Heads acting as mentors, and led by senior instructors from Waipū Cove and Far North.

Young lifeguards from Far North Surf Rescue on the stand-up paddleboard during the Rookie Surf Lifeguard Camp at Waipū Cove.

Activities included ocean swimming, practice rescues with fins and rescue tubes, teamwork with an eight- person stand-up paddleboard, body boarding, rescue board paddling, beach wheelchair experience, surf ski, rock training and introductory IRB experience.

They also learned a variety of first aid techniques and medical conditions that they then had to put into practice in groups, with some pretend scenarios using radios to report back.

It included a search and rescue to find the scattered victims with medical conditions of chest pain/cardiac arrest, spinal injury from a falling bunk bed with the building catching on fire, a child choking on a swing in the playground, someone breaking their arm while playing in the camp, a serious head injury off the rocks, and someone cutting themselves in the kitchen.

They worked together to locate the patients, figure out what was wrong, report back via radio, and treat the condition or injury.



