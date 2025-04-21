Northlanders who want to learn about the ancient art of stonemasonry can attend a workshop in Kerikeri next month.

Northlanders who want to learn about the ancient art of stonemasonry can attend a workshop in Kerikeri next month.

People keen to learn about the ancient art of stonemasonry will have the opportunity in a hands-on workshop organised by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in Kerikeri in May.

The five-day course will be focused on Edmonds Ruins – a historic ruin cared for by Heritage New Zealand about 15 minutes’ drive from Kerikeri – and will be led by Kerikeri stonemason Ian McDiamard. The course will run from May 5-9.

“We’re delighted to offer this course to people with a particular interest in stonemasonry, but it will be particularly useful for people who may own property with stone walls on them and are keen to learn how best to maintain them,” Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland manager Bill Edwards, who is convening the course, said.

“It will also be useful for those people who may have some stonemasonry projects planned and who might be looking to upskill themselves.”

The course will include a field trip to areas in the Bay of Islands to look at how stone has been used for various purposes over the centuries, including gardening by Māori and stone fencing by farmers.