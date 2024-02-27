Neighbours Aotearoa Kaitāia connector Liz Olliver says getting to know your neighbours better is something she is encouraging for Neighbours Aotearoa month in March.

Neighbours Aotearoa Kaitāia connector Liz Olliver says getting to know your neighbours better is something she is encouraging for Neighbours Aotearoa month in March.

Everybody needs good neighbours and Far North woman Liz Olliver is working to ensure as many people as possible connect with their neighbours next month.

Neighbours Aotearoa is a nationwide initiative from March 1-31 and encourages people across the country to get to know their neighbours better by organising an event or even just sharing a cup of tea, with the aim of creating resilient and supportive communities.

Now in its 14th year, it’s grown from a one-day event to running across the month. Over the past five years more than 3000 people have organised an activity in their neighbourhood for Neighbours Aotearoa, including 600 last year. Each year they have a theme and this year’s is Growing Together which is about connecting, nurturing relationships and sharing.

Olliver is the Neighbours Aotearoa local connector for Kaitāia and the Far Far North and this will be her third year - and she’s loving the role and being able to bring people together.

She was encouraged to first apply for the role by a colleague at Shine On Kaitāia who thought her community work, particularly with youth, would be ideal for the job.

She runs the youth barbecues in JC Park. Olliver is also a qualified sound and lighting technician and has been involved in putting on shows, concerts and music festivals in New Zealand and Australia, and has done the sound and lighting for acts such as Metallica, UB40, U2 and most Kiwi acts, including Six60.

She said one of her skills is connecting people and that’s why she loves the role with Neighbours Aotearoa.

“Because Kaitāia is a big area, the first year there were two of us and I worked with Hinemoa Tipene and I learnt so much. It was such a good experience connecting people and getting communities and people to get involved.

“That first year gave us some good ideas about what to do the second year, but Hinemoa had to move on to another role, but the work we did that first year really helped make the second year such a success. And here we are for the third year.’’

Olliver said having good relations with the neighbours was important, especially in isolated areas like the Far North, as they were usually the first port of call if something went wrong.

This was highlighted during the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, when neighbours played such an important role in the Far North.

“For example, we had a man ring up (during the lockdown) asking if we wanted some wild pig. He had the meat and wanted to give it to people who needed it, so we got it and dropped it off to those around him.

“For the elderly neighbours are crucial. They are there to help and check up on the elderly and it’s all about helping out your local community, and getting to know them better.’’

Olliver said as a connector - the people helping their local community to spread awareness and organise activities - this year she was looking at getting more schools, community groups and organisations involved.

Having worked in the performing arts sector for over 20 years and in the past 10 years she has combined her experience with working with youth in communities and recently in schools. She has a passion to uplift community spirit, in particular encouraging youth to fulfil their true ability, to reach for the stars.

Olliver said she loves watching the community come together to bring an event or production to life.

To get involved, and get to know your neighbours better email Olliver at liz@neighboursaotearoa.nz or for more information go to neighboursaotearoa.nz/



