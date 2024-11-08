As well, she said, if you are working in an organisation that is encouraging and helping youth to overcome their fears, ‘’you just have to walk the talk’' and set a good example.’’

“This was something I always really wanted to do, to test myself, in my younger years. But as I got older and had a family, I thought it wouldn’t be a reality as I didn’t want to put myself at risk,’’ she said.

‘’As a family we encourage our kids to step outside their comfort zones to build their confidence and resilience. Then when we needed numbers for Drop For Youth 2024 I decided I’d do it to show I could too (overcome fears).’’

She said it was scary and daunting approaching the open door on the plane at 3.6km ready to plunge down, but felt confident with ‘’the wonderful people at Skydive Bay of Islands made me feel very safe and comfortable. I realised there was no other way down from up there so out we jumped’.’

After initially struggling to breath on the freefall - ‘’ they suggested I close my mouth for the free fall to make it easier to breath’'- as soon as the chute opened she fully appreciated the ‘’magnificent views’' from above the bay.

‘’I could see all those wonderful sites - the Hole in the Rock and all the islands, and beautiful scenery and could even see both coasts from up there. It was amazing.’’

There was a big sense of relief, but also exhilaration, when she landed, knowing she had made it through that fear barrier.

Keenan has worked for the Graeme Dingle Foundation for the last six years and has seen first-hand the positive impact their mahi has on the lives of thousands of young people.

‘’Through two youth development programmes Kiwi Can and Career Navigator Ngā Ara Whetū, they are changing lives and creating a stronger youth population in the Far North,” Keenan said.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North empowers tamariki and rangatahi by developing their self-belief, life skills and resilience, empowering them to realise potential

They deliver the Foundation’s primary school programme, Kiwi Can, to more than 800 ākonga including Bay of Islands International Academy, Kaingaroa School, Mangonui School, Matauri Bay School, Ngataki School, Oruaiti School, Peria School, Taipa Area School, Te Hapua School, Te Kura o Hato Hohepa Te Kamura, and Totara North School.

Additionally, the Career Navigator Ngā Ara Whetū programme is being delivered in two schools - Bay of Islands College, and Northland College.

A donation to the foundation helps create brighter futures, with for every $1 invested in our programmes, $10.50 is returned to New Zealand’s economy.

If you’d like to help supercharge Keenan’s impact and contribute to the lives of many young people across the Far North, please donate at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/overcoming-fears-for-far-north-youth

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is a youth development charity named in recognition of Kiwi adventurer Sir Graeme Dingle who founded the not-for-profit organisation with his partner Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle, in 1995.

The Foundation facilitates school and community programmes for nearly 30,000 Kiwis aged between 5–24 each year. These initiatives aim to broaden horizons, offer opportunities, and give young people the chance to become the next generation of successful parents, leaders, and businesspeople.

For more information visit www.dinglefoundation.org.nz



