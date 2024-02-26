Homegrown band Six60 performing in Whangārei in 2021 as part of their popular Six60 Saturdays tour. Photo / Amy de Klerk

Pōtahi Marae in the Far North’s Te Kao will mark the first leg of Kiwi talent Six60′s Grassroots Tour this April.

The tour will record the acoustic sessions to create a new best-of album due for release later this year.

The homegrown band - known for hits like Special, Finest Wine and Vibes - revealed their list of chosen venues on social media. Among the stops are Te Kao, Kaitāiā, Ōpononi and Mangawhai.

“This time we’re taking the tour to you,” the band wrote.

According to booking agent Eccles Entertainment, Pōtahi Marae in Te Kao is the home marae of lead singer Matiu Walters.

Opononi Hotel will play host to Six60 as the second leg of their Grassroots Tour.

The tour promises to visit locations off the beaten track.

“They’ll be taking their biggest hits, some of which have only ever been heard live in New Zealand’s biggest stadiums, rearranging them into acoustic and unplugged stripped-back versions, and playing in some of New Zealand’s most beloved small-town venues.”

The selected venues are a far cry from the sold-out stadium shows Six60 have performed in recent years.

The Mangawhai Tavern is a historic hotel now infamous as a live music venue.

Eccles Entertainment’s announcement stated the tour “embodies the band’s commitment to their roots and the profound bond” they share with fans.

“SIX60 Sessions - The Grassroots Tour will bring the band back to the grassroots, celebrating the essence of music and the unbreakable connection with their audience.”

Those wishing to get their hands on extremely limited tickets should be ready for the pre-sale on March 4. There will be no second dates added at any location.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.