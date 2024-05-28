Four people suffered moderate injuries in a crash, after earlier failing to stop for police near Paihia.

Four teenagers were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the vehicle they had allegedly stolen crashed into a ditch in the Far North district.

Police said they had information a stolen vehicle was travelling in Puketona Rd after 1.20am.

Northland district commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj said they later sighted the vehicle travelling in Puketona Rd.

“The unit turned around and signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it failed to do so. At this point, the vehicle has carried on towards the State Highway 10 intersection.”

Srhoj said the unit continued to observe their movements. Later they were seen to take the turn on to Te Ahu Ahu Rd.

Following inquiries, the police unit came across the vehicle after it had crashed into a ditch.

“All four occupants were still inside the vehicle and medical assessment was sought.”

The occupants, aged 14-17, were transported to the Bay of Islands and Whangārei hospitals.

Srhoj said police would investigate “the wider circumstances of what occurred overnight”.

“As part of this, charges will be considered for those located in the vehicle. Police will also notify the Independent Police Conduct Authority of the incident as standard procedure,” he said.























