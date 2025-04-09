Advertisement
Far North still has some fire restrictions as risk eases elsewhere in Northland

Mike Dinsdale
This fire in Waipoua Forest in February was one of several that got out of control in the Far North during the total fire ban. Most of Northland has moved into a restricted fire season.

Most of Northland has moved into a restricted fire season, however, Muriwhenua Zone, in the Far North will remain in a prohibited fire season with the district still exceptionally dry.

Most of Fire and Emergency NZ’s Te Tai Tokerau Northland District moved to a restricted fire season from Monday night until further notice.

Muriwhenua Zone, Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land will remain in a prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed.

The Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land remains under a permanent prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires at any time of the year.

For the rest of the district, a restricted fire season means outdoor fires can only be lit with a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

Acting Northland community risk manager Michael Champtaloup emphasised the importance of applying for a permit to ensure community safety.

‘‘The recent rain across the district, coupled with cooler, damper conditions make it less likely that a fire will get out of control.

‘‘We’re allowing people to light fires with permits again, but — as always — we expect that they take care in how and where fires are lit, ensure fires are properly extinguished and all permit conditions are followed.‘’

Anyone unsure of the current fire season status and the requirement for a fire permit or if a total fire ban is in effect should go to checkitsalright.nz to see if they can light a fire. This tool enables you to check what fire season your area is in, and provides safety tips if you can light a fire, and access to apply for a fire permit if needed.

Northland is still under a drought notification, despite the recent rain, and there have been several fires in the Far North in recent weeks, including two in Waipoua Forest.


