This fire in Waipoua Forest in February was one of several that got out of control in the Far North during the total fire ban. Most of Northland has moved into a restricted fire season.

Most of Northland has moved into a restricted fire season, however, Muriwhenua Zone, in the Far North will remain in a prohibited fire season with the district still exceptionally dry.

Most of Fire and Emergency NZ’s Te Tai Tokerau Northland District moved to a restricted fire season from Monday night until further notice.

Muriwhenua Zone, Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land will remain in a prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed.

The Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land remains under a permanent prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires at any time of the year.

For the rest of the district, a restricted fire season means outdoor fires can only be lit with a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.