Most of Northland has moved into a restricted fire season, however, Muriwhenua Zone, in the Far North will remain in a prohibited fire season with the district still exceptionally dry.
Most of Fire and Emergency NZ’s Te Tai Tokerau Northland District moved to a restricted fire season from Monday night until further notice.
Muriwhenua Zone, Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land will remain in a prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires are allowed.
The Northland Islands and Public Conservation Land remains under a permanent prohibited fire season, meaning no outdoor fires at any time of the year.
For the rest of the district, a restricted fire season means outdoor fires can only be lit with a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.