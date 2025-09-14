Advertisement
Far North Rotary clubs donate $58k to support Northern Rescue Helicopters

Left to right, Northern Rescue pilot Gerhard Pistorius, Rotary Kaikohe's Liz Henley, Rotary Waipapa's Anita Andrew, Rotary BOI's Nadia Lehmann, Rotary Kerikeri's Renata Blanchfield, Northern Rescue fundraising co-ordinator Rhia Sadgrove-Moore, Rotary Kerikeri's Neil Blanchfield, Northern Rescue fundraising and marketing manager Jan Hewitt, Rotary Kerikeri's Robert Parkinson, and Northern Rescue co-pilot Marinus Coetzee.

Four Far North Rotary Clubs combined to complete a substantial fundraiser for the Northern Rescue Helicopters, donating $58,000 to the lifesaving cause.

Northern Rescue’s Whangārei air ambulance operation carried out 487 missions into the Far North, Mid North and Bay of Islands in the 2024-25 financial year. In total, the

