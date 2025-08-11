Northern Rescue Helicopter’s Dr Dave Peak and critical care paramedic Will Thompson with the organisation's new Hamilton T1 ventilator.

Northern Rescue is fundraising for lifesaving medical equipment used often to help Northland’s most critically ill patients.

Six Hamilton T1 ventilators, each worth $53,000, and 10 video laryngoscopes that cost $60,000 in total are needed for Northern Rescue’s fleet, spread across Northland and Auckland.

Two ventilators have been sponsored, leaving four that need funding, as well as the video laryngoscopes that will be used in Northern Rescue’s helicopters, rapid response vehicles, the Whangārei ambulance and training rooms.

Paul Davis, critical care paramedic and deputy clinical operations manager in Whangārei, said the current fleet of ventilators were nearing the end of their operational life after about eight years of use.

“Patients requiring mechanical ventilation are among the most critically unwell, ranging from those in respiratory failure due to chronic illness, to trauma patients with multiple severe injuries, including head trauma.”