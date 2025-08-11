Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northern Rescue fundraising for critical medical equipment in Northland and Auckland

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Northern Rescue Helicopter’s Dr Dave Peak and critical care paramedic Will Thompson with the organisation's new Hamilton T1 ventilator.

Northern Rescue Helicopter’s Dr Dave Peak and critical care paramedic Will Thompson with the organisation's new Hamilton T1 ventilator.

Northern Rescue is fundraising for lifesaving medical equipment used often to help Northland’s most critically ill patients.

Six Hamilton T1 ventilators, each worth $53,000, and 10 video laryngoscopes that cost $60,000 in total are needed for Northern Rescue’s fleet, spread across Northland and Auckland.

Two ventilators have been sponsored, leaving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save