The judges praised the civil construction company for its impressive growth and commitment to excellence in a highly competitive industry, pointing to its environmental sustainability, investment in technology and focus on building staff capability.
The More FM Customer Choice Award was won by Whangārei cafe Hello Pickle, with customers praising its exceptional coffee, delicious handmade kai and unbeatable service.
The Ministry of Social Development He Poutama Taitamariki Award (Youth Employee and Employer of the Year Award) had joint winners: young mother Tyela Wood and her employer, Far North District Council, and talented young woman Izzy Kiff and her employer, Goldie Contracting.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.