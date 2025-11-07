FNR Group – Nga Ara o Te Hiku, better known as Far North Roading, was prasied for its people-centred leadership culture, taking out the supreme award at the 2025 Northland Business Excellence Awards.

A civil construction company with “remarkable” growth has taken out the top prize at the 48th annual Northland Business Excellence Awards.

The awards were held at a sold-out black-tie event at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on Friday night, celebrating the best of Te Tai Tokerau businesses.

NorthChamber CEO Leah McKerrow said with a 55% growth in entry numbers from last year and exceptional standard of entries across the board, the judges’ decisions were incredibly difficult.

The Northpower and Top Energy Northland Business Excellence Supreme Award was awarded to FNR Group – Nga Ara o Te Hiku, better known as Far North Roading.

The company also won the Visual Tech Northland Excellence in Business Large Business Award.