Far North Roading wins top honour at Northland Business Excellence Awards

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

FNR Group – Nga Ara o Te Hiku, better known as Far North Roading, was prasied for its people-centred leadership culture, taking out the supreme award at the 2025 Northland Business Excellence Awards.

A civil construction company with “remarkable” growth has taken out the top prize at the 48th annual Northland Business Excellence Awards.

The awards were held at a sold-out black-tie event at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on Friday night, celebrating the best of Te Tai Tokerau businesses.

NorthChamber CEO Leah McKerrow said

