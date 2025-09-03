Suzanne Hall and Erica Wells, from Holistic Hound, are thrilled with their recent award for one of their natural grooming products. Photo / Claire Gordon
What started as a natural solution to a dog’s sensitive skin and grass allergy has morphed into a thriving business for two Northland dog-lovers.
Erica Wells and Suzanne Hall, from the Far North, have created Holistic Hound which offers a range of natural grooming products, one of whichrecently won an international award.
The grooming bar – which is designed for all fur types, particularly those with sensitive skin - was named Natural Grooming Product of the Yearat this year’s United States-based Pet Innovation Awards, which celebrate the spirit of innovation in the global pet care industry.
“For a young brand it was an incredible endorsement in what we’re doing,” Wells said.