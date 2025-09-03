“We’re grateful to see our dedication to natural ingredients ... and sustainable practices acknowledged on a global stage.”

While new, the brand is built on more than 50 years of combined expertise in natural skincare formulation and manufacturing.

The Holistic Hound grooming bar was named Natural Grooming Product of the Year at this year’s US-based Pet Innovation Awards.

Hall, a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, is widely recognised as a pioneer in natural skincare, having founded Living Nature in 1987 and achieving global success.

Wells is the founder of Anoint Skincare, an artisan brand renowned for its gentle formulations and sustainable packaging, which she grew into a nationwide business before selling in 2023.

Holistic Hound came about when Wells was trying to find a natural solution to her two dogs’ skin issues.

While Winnie the huntaway cross had sensitive skin, Buster the Jack Russell foxy cross had a grass allergy - not ideal on Wells’ 5ha property.

“I started soaking his paws in oatmeal, baking soda, and Epsom salts to try and stop the itching and found that was really successful,” Wells said.

“I approached Suzanne with success stories of the ingredients I had been using.

“We spent a year formulating and testing the soap and creating the range and packaging.”

The four products are:

The award-winning grooming bar, made from oatmeal and shea butter with local ingredients Matauri Bay clay, calendula, and mānuka honey.

The paw and skin salve to relieve dryness, cracks and sore spots.

The paw and skin soak to ease irritated paws and sensitive skin.

The shine and restore coat serum to condition, detangle, soothe, and add a healthy shine.

The friends launched their product range in April.

All products are formulated at the Mahinga Innovation Centre at the Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park near Kaikohe.

Wells said the recognition from the Pet Innovation Awards was especially meaningful for Holistic Hound “as a young brand dedicated to raising the standard of dog care”.

She and Hall want their business to “become the go-to natural grooming brand for conscious dog owners” while highlighting the innovation and expertise coming out of Northland.

Products are sold via their website and numerous stockists including pet shops, vets, and health food stores.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.