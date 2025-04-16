A Far North man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a vehicle in Kawakawa. Lewis Edmonds, of Kaitāia, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear in the High Court at Whangārei on May 2.

Edmonds was charged after the man’s body was found in a vehicle at a carpark near a Caltex service station in Kawakawa around 7.45am on Sunday. Police initially treated the death as unexplained but later believed the man had suffered a “violent assault”.

Servo burglary

Police are inquiring after three people reportedly broke into a Kaikohe service station late on Sunday evening. Around 11.30pm, police received a report of a business being broken into on Broadway. A police spokesperson said it was unclear what had been taken, and police were working hard to identify and locate those responsible. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number P062235353 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Disability survey

Is your business accessible and inclusive? The Tiaho Trust is on a mission to find out just how accessible businesses in Northland are. The trust is inviting local businesses to participate in their survey and share how they have made their spaces more accessible for people with disabilities.

If you’re proud of the work you’ve done to improve accessibility and inclusivity you can complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L7VQ9YW

Native forestry awards

Nominations are open for the inaugural Growing Native Forests Champions Awards, celebrating the people and groups leading native growing efforts.

Award categories include:

Trees on Farms – for farmers growing native forests on their land; Lifestyle Block Owner – for owners of properties under 20ha; Forestry Company – for businesses or individuals in the forestry sector; Mana Whenua – for individuals, whānau, hapū, and iwi-led projects; Catchment/Community Group – for local and catchment-based initiatives.

Nominations close May 9 and winners will be announced at Fieldays in June. For more details visit https://www.mpi.govt.nz/about-mpi/our-work-at-mpi/mpi-scholarships-and-awards/growing-native-forests-champions.