Almost 100 secondary school students from across Tai Tokerau have signed on to NorthTec’s Trades Academy programme this year, getting a head start on their career goals while gaining industry skills and credits toward NCEA and University Entrance. With the start of the new academic year comes a new wave of students for NorthTec, Tai Tokerau’s largest tertiary education provider. As part of their academic year, students from Northland’s high schools in Years 12 and 13 can take part in the Trades Academy, getting hands-on experience in an industry of their choice.

Lions turn 60

Kaitāia Lions Club is celebrating 60 years of raising funds for and supporting the community. The Lions will celebrate its diamond anniversary on April 13, at Dalmation Hall. Kaitāia Lions - which covers the area from Mangamuka Gorge, through Ahipara and Houhora right up to Cape Reinga - is the last such community volunteer group left in the area, with other clubs from the area, including Rotary and Kiwianas, gone into recession. Lions raises money for a variety of community groups and events including organisations like St Johns and fire brigades.

Dog attack manslaughter charge

A man charged with manslaughter after a pack of dogs he owned allegedly attacked and killed Panguru man Neville Thomson has been further remanded in custody to appear in the High Court. Abel Wira, 59, appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Wednesday charged with manslaughter and owning dogs that caused injury or death. Judge John McDonald remanded Wira in custody to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei for a callover on April 4. Wira was boarding at Thomson’s home on Puketawa Rd and was listed as the owner of six dogs and 17 puppies that allegedly attacked Thomson, who died at the scene in August 2022.

Obelisk work starts

Vital repairs have started on the 113-year-old Hone Heke obelisk on Monument Hill in Kaikohe. Specialist contractors will strengthen the foundations of the culturally significant taonga, and a qualified stone mason will clean and fix cracks in the granite. The immediate area around the obelisk will be fenced off while work is under way, and there will be no access to the site for a few weeks while the maintenance is carried out.

Apprentice of Year comp

Entries are open for the 2024 Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition. Held in partnership with Carters, it offers carpentry apprentices of all ages a chance to test their skills in project management, business, presentation and practical. Enter at apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz.

Rugby club special meeting

Te Rarawa Rugby Club will hold a special general meeting next week. The meeting, at the Te Rarawa Clubrooms from 6pm on March 27, will be to adopt a new constitution. Email terarawarugby@gmail for a copy of the constitution.



