The popular and quirky Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular is on in the Far North beach community on December 30.

One of the Far North’s quirkiest events is on again, with the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular in the coastal settlement on Saturday.

The event has dozens of tractors, of all ages and types, many resplendent in decorations, do a circuit of Taupō Bay while a massive water fight goes on.

The tractors will assemble on the roadside between the boat ramp and playground, with the event starting at 5pm.

There will be prizes for the best original pre-1980 tractor; best original post-1980 tractor; best-decorated tractor; best team effort; and overall most loved tractor.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/p/Taupo-Bay-Tractor-Spectacular

Kerikeri boat race

A fun boat event that celebrates all kinds of small craft will take place in Kerikeri on January 14.

The mini-regatta, which incorporates a short race starting from Rangitane Landing, and a longer one beginning from Waipapa Landing, will include stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, row boats and waka ama, with competitions for single-person and multi-person crews.

Safe, family-friendly fun on the water will be he order of the day, with participants raising money to maintain the boats for the Kerikeri Cruising Club sailing programme.

“We’ll be running two races on the day. The one starting at Waipapa Landing will begin at 10am, and the other one starting from Rangitane Landing will begin at 10.30am,” organiser Meillia Kee said.

All boats will be checked for safety, and all participants must wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device. Admission for each participant is $10 a person.

To find out more or to register, email info@kerikericruisingclub.org

New recruits wanted

Police have announced they are now accepting applications for new recruits in Northland. They are on the lookout for those who already meet fitness standards and are ready to hit the ground running in the district. Apply online at the NZ Police website.

Free desexing

The SPCA has partnered with several veterinary clinics and animal rescues in the Far North to desex 500 cats and dogs and prevent about 1600 unwanted animals from being born. The SPCA will be funding desexing surgeries for dogs and cats in Kaitāia over the next six months. The initiative is in partnership with TopVets, Far North Vets, Phoenix Animal Wellness and Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue Kaitāia. Kaitāia pet owners should contact Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue.

No-take areas

Northland Regional Council is reminding people to check they are good to go this summer when heading out to the coast. There are several no-take areas, commercial fishing restrictions and exotic caulerpa no-take, anchoring or diving areas. For more information, go to the Northland Regional Council website.

Whole Lotto luck

A Lotto ticket sold in Paihia won its holder a mighty $53,000 with Lotto second division on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold by Four Square Paihia, was among 12 nationwide that each won $29,425 with Lotto second division. The ticket also struck Powerball second division, meaning the holder won $53,869.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 14, 30, 35, 38 and 40, with the bonus number 23 and Powerball number 2.



