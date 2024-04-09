Kiwi band Six60, on a couch outside their former student flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin, start their Grassroots Tour in the Far North tonight with a gig at Potahi Marae.

Kiwi band Six60, on a couch outside their former student flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin, start their Grassroots Tour in the Far North tonight with a gig at Potahi Marae.

Six60 bring the flat

Six60 have partnered with Four Square to bring a miniature version of the Dunedin flat where they once lived together and which inspired the band’s name to all 29 stops on their New Zealand Grassroots Tour, which kicks off in the Far North tonight.

The band will play at Potahi Marae, in Te Kao tonight, Te Ahu in Kaitāia tomorrow, Opononi Hotel on April 12, and Mangawhai Tavern on April 13.

For more details go to https://eccles.co.nz/six60-grass-roots-tour.

Magic in the Bay of Islands

The Bay of Islands is known for its magical scenery, but later this month there’ll be a different kind of magic in the air when the International Grand Magic Show performs in Kerikeri.

The International Grand Magic Show features a star-studded cast of renowned performers including grand illusionist Andre Vegas; French comedy magician and circus entertainer, Jean Philippe; original magic and artistry by NZ’s female magician Felicity Rogers and Chinese Mastermind of the Oriental Wonders, Mr How.

It promises original, never-before-seen magic creations, mind-bending mentalism, grand illusions, death-defying escapes and much much more. The International Grand Magic Show promises to deliver an unforgettable experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat,

The magic will go down at the Turner Centre on April 28. To book go to www.grandmagicshow.nz.

New Tupu Tonu chairman

Ben Dalton has been appointed the new board chairman of Tupu Tonu, the Ngāpuhi Investment Fund, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones have announced.

Dalton brings a wealth of experience in governance and economic development to the position and will have a strong focus on ensuring cost-effective management and sound growth for Tupu Tonu, Goldsmith said.

“His experience will be vital in continuing to develop Tupu Tonu’s portfolio of high value assets for the Crown to offer Ngāpuhi in negotiations for the settlement of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.”

Ripeka Evans and Lindsay Faithfull will remain on as directors of the board. Tupu Tonu has an independent board of five directors. Its purpose is to acquire, grow and manage the investment portfolio of assets for ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi, a fund approved by Cabinet in 2020.

Live ocean art

A live art event is being held in the Bay of Islands on Saturday, focusing on the ocean.

The Ocean Mind Project is a small non-profit conservation group based in the Bay of Islands, run by three local wahine. They focus on community connection and collaboration through ocean education, workshops, beach clean ups and other events.

For the next fundraising event on April 13, they are bringing together painters, illustrators, and musical minds to host a live art evening and silent art auction to help fundraise for the Ocean Mind Project community initiatives.

The event is co-hosted by Northland-based artist Erika Pearce, with an array of other Northland talent taking part, including Rachel Barber, Rosa.G, Kayla Keyes, and globally renowned street artist and muralist Jason Botkin). There will also be live local bands and DJs throughout the evening.

This live art event is free to attend, but will help to fundraise for local ocean education and clean-up initiatives through a silent art auction, koha, and apparel sales. It’s at Phat House Brewery, Haruru, Bay of Islands on Saturday, from 4pm.



