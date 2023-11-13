DoC wants Far North fishers and divers to be citizen scientists and report what they see in the water, such as basking sharks.

DoC wants Far North fishers and divers to be citizen scientists and report what they see in the water, such as basking sharks.

Report what you see at sea

As summer approaches, the Department of Conservation wants Far North fishers and divers to be citizen scientists and share what they see on the water.

DoC marine technical adviser Clinton Duffy says recreational fishers and others out on the water can make a significant contribution to research by reporting sightings and accidental catches.

“I’m very interested in what the public has seen — and usually they’re keen to identify an unusual creature too. All photos, videos and reports help build a better understanding of our rare and protected fishes, including rays and sharks. We encourage people to take a few photos, full-length shots and also of any defining features like fins, jaws and teeth, and details of the colour pattern. The exact location the fish was spotted or caught is useful too,” Duffy said.

People can report sightings, captures and strandings to DoC either anonymously via the Protected Species Catch App, via email sharks@doc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Cracker concert

The Turner Centre is holding A Cracker of a Concert for adults and children on November 26. The Bay of Islands Singers present the concert with a festive flavour from 2.30pm. The choir will be joined by soloists Henrietta Reid (soprano), Michael Burch (tenor) and Jarvis Dams (baritone), along with a guest orchestra conducted by John Jackets. Go to www.turnercentre.co.nz

No underage sales

A recent Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) of 20 tobacco and vape retailers throughout the Far North and Whangārei districts resulted in no sales to underage people. The operation involved trained volunteers, aged 14 to 17, attempting to buy tobacco and vaping products from 12 vape retailers, in Kaitāia, Awanui, and Whangārei, and tobacco from eight retailers, in Kaitāia, Taipā, Coopers Beach, and Kāeo.

Funding for events

Applications for the final round of the Northland Regional Events Fund are open. The fund is focused on distributing event funding that drives visitation to Tai Tōkerau. Events previously supported include the Matariki Pewhairangi Festival, Anzac Day service, Fritter Festival, Bay of Islands Sail Week, Mangawhai Bowl Bash, and the Pasifika Fusion Festival. Applicants must demonstrate the positive impact on the local economy by offering new experiences within the region. Applications close on December 21. For more information go to www.northlandnz.com.



