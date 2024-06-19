Oromahoe School’s colourful Matariki Light Festival is on again on Saturday at the Bay of Islands school.

The Oromahoe School Matariki Light Festival is on again this weekend, with a range of entertainment on offer, along with the colourful light displays.

The popular event will be at Oromahoe School, from 4pm-8pm on Saturday.

There will be lantern displays and grottos, a Matariki movie to view, a glow-in-the-dark tunnel display and the culmination of the event is the famous lantern walk, which showcases students’ and teachers’ creativity. There is entertainment ranging from a live band and roving musicians to children’s games or just sitting around a brazier and enjoying the atmosphere.

For more info go to https://matarikinz.com/event/oromahoe-school-light-festival/

Having a laugh

The Laughs On Tour is hitting Northland next month intent on tickling a few funny bones.

The tour will be in Whangārei on July 12 at OneOneSix and Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on July 13.

Laughs on Tour presents some of the funniest comedians in a two-hour comedy showcase. The line-up includes Have You Been Paying Attention?, Dancing with the Stars and 7 Days star Eli Matthewson; What We Do in the Shadows star and 7 Days regular Cori Gonzalez-Macuer; Lesa Macleod-Whiting; MC and comedy producer Jerome Chandrahasen and local comedy talent Kipling DC (Ngāpuhi), hailing from Whangārei. Known for his fast-paced humorous action and killer twists, he won Best Joke at the 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards, and considers himself the fourth-best comedian to come out of Whangārei Boys’ High School after Billy T James, and two other guys.

To book tickets to the Kerikeri show go to https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jul/saturday-laughs

Talented final at Te Ahu

The stage is set for the final of Far North’s Got Talent on Saturday, with 12 acts making it through to final at Te Ahu Centre from 4.30pm.

From singers to dancers to musicians, the final will showcase some of the best young talent in the Far North, and hopefully launch some of them on the path to a career in the performing arts.

The junior finalists are Suzy Ratu, Muriwhenua Waitai, Ria Slade, Billy Waenga, Ngahiriwa Lambert and Emily Pio. The senior finalists are Jahrelle Thomas, Nardine Rice, Kayla Gregory Hunt, Summer and Sahara Vercammen, Nerys Williams and Asher Williams and Tawhiri Mateparea.

Tickets for the final are available from the FNGT Facebook page or via https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/far-norths-got-talent-2024-finals-tickets.

History lessons

History buffs can take a step back in time at Far North libraries thanks to a series of talks on the district’s bygone days. The history talks are held monthly at Procter Library in Kerikeri and every second month at Kawakawa Library. The library team have also started sessions at the Arvida Retirement Village in Kerikeri once a month. Author Caroline Lawson will talk about her book Memories of a Community Cop about Quin Turton at Kawakawa Library on June 20, from 10.30am. On June 21, staff from Waimate Mission House will share the story of George and Martha Clarke at Procter Library from 10.30am. Anyone interested in being a speaker can contact 09 407 9297 or email libraryarchives@fndc.govt.nz.



