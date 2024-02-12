Maitai Bay on the Karikari Peninsula was the prefect place to enjoy January’s hot weather in Northland.

Hot January

January 2024 was hot and dry in the Far North, with some record-breaking temperatures, according to Niwa’s Monthly Climate Summary. Cape Reinga recorded its highest maximum temperature for January, with 26.5C recorded on the 21st - the hottest since records began there in 1951.

Kaitāia was scorching across the month, with an average temperature of 21.5C-2.3C more than normal - and nighttime temperatures only falling to 17.6C on average.

Purerua in the Bay of Islands was also 20.5C on average, 1.4C hotter than normal, while Whangārei recorded a near-record average maximum temperature of 26.2C. The night of January 20 proved hot, with Purerua recording its hottest ever minimum temperature of 21C, and near-record minimum temperatures recorded at Kaitāia (21.3C), Kerikeri (21C) and Kaikohe (20.2C).

Record Waitangi crowd

A record 60,000 people attended Waitangi Day commemorations at Waitangi, according to final estimates from the Treaty grounds. This is higher than the 50,000 over the week originally estimated by Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene. The record crowds, which were more than twice as much as a rained-out crowd in 2023, led to traffic jams which will be considered in debriefs both by Waitangi National Trust and Far North District Council.

Cats desexed

A successful partnership between the SPCA, Bay of Islands Veterinary Services and Coast to Coast Cat Rescue has seen 1200 animals desexed over the past eight months. The desexing programme has prevented an estimated 3865 unwanted kittens and puppies being born. The SPCA funded the initiative last June and is working with Bay of Island Veterinary Services and Coast to Coast Cat Rescue to desex as many cats and dogs as possible.

Kauri: Everitt resigns as coach

Rawinia Everitt has resigned from her position as head coach of the Northland Kauri Farah Palmer Cup team. Everitt, who was appointed to the role in March last year, led the team to a championship title in the 2023 season. The Northland Rugby Union thanked her for passion and dedication to the sport in a statement.

Apprentice Challenge

NZ Certified Builders encourages apprentices to get their entries in for this year’s Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM. The regional heats will be held in the Bay of Islands and Whangārei on April 6. The winner of each region competes for the title of national champion in June. A week before the regional heats, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build. To enter, visit apprenticechallenge.nz and fill out the entry form by March 25.



