Halberg nominee from Far North

Far North folk can vote in the ISPS Handa Halberg Awards’ New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment and a Far North sporting hero is one of the 10 finalists.

Voting opened yesterday for the only publicly voted category in the awards with each finalist representing a remarkable sporting moment in 2023.

Among the list is Kaitāia boxer Mea Motu defending her IBO world super bantamweight title after dislocating her shoulder in the first round.

Also in the 10 is Whangārei Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson who scored the only goal in the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Norway for the Ferns’ first ever win in the finals.

People can vote once a day at www.halberg.co.nz/vote until 9pm on February 14, where there is a list of the nominees.

Shrew being tamed

The Kerikeri Theatre Company is gearing up for its upcoming production of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. The comedic tale of romance and wit will be brought to life with a 60s twist at Kainui Road Vineyard in Kerikeri from February 15 to 24. The production is directed by Jenny Blackler and is the company’s fifth annual Summer Shakespeare series. Tickets are available at: www.blackboxtheatre.co.nz/the-taming-of-the-shrew/

Kai fund opens

Mahitahi Hauora’s successful sustainable Northland kai initiative, the Kai Ora Fund, is now open for 2024 applications.

The Kai Ora Fund supports community-led initiatives that increase the availability of healthy kai, address food security, and improve community resilience with grants of up to $5000 as well as offering project support.

Since it began in 2015, the Kai Ora Fund has supported nearly 300 grassroots projects, and issued over $500,000 in funding. The closing date for applications is 12pm on February 6. For more information or to apply, visit www.kaiorafund.com





Bowling club lease

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board has recommended that Hokianga Bowling Club be given a new 15-year ground lease over the Rāwene Recreation Reserve it has occupied for many years. The board’s recommendation followed a four-week public consultation last year. Under the Reserves Act, the council must notify the public of any proposal to lease a recreation reserve and seek feedback before it makes a decision. Of the eight submissions received, all were in favour of granting the lease to the club.

Boat facilities improved

Far North District Council has upgraded maritime facilities at Mangonui’s Mill Bay and at Rangiputa on Karikari Peninsula to make launching boats safer and easier.



