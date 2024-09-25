A fundraising charity football game is being held on Saturday at Taipa in honour of former Kaitāia United FC player Bradley Leslie, who died from cancer earlier this year
Football fundraiser
Kaitāia United Football Club has organised a fundraiser on Saturday for a former player who died from cancer this year. Bradley Leslie died from melanoma in May while living in the South Island. The Bradley Leslie Memorial Game is on Saturday at 1pm at the Taipa fields. The game, to celebrate Leslie’s life, will be between past and present Kaitāia United players, with all money raised going to Far North Hospice. For more information phone Rhys on 0211610088.
Serious assault
Police investigations are continuing following a report of a serious assault in the Far North on Monday evening. Police were called just after 6pm to a person injured at a house on Peras Rd in Waimā, a police spokesperson said. One person received minor injuries. The spokesperson said it appeared both parties were known to each other and enquiries were continuing into the incident.
International Day of the Older Person will be celebrated in Kaitāia next week with a Seniors and Disability Expo at Te Ahu. Age Concern Kaitāia and the Tiaho Trust have organised the expo on Wednesday, from 10am to 2pm. The expo will have information from groups and organisations covering topics such as health and safety, budgeting, fitness and leisure, home support and other support services available.
Daylight saving begins
Far North folk will have an hour less in bed this weekend as Daylight saving begins on Sunday morning. Daylight Saving starts at 2 am on Sunday, when the clocks go forward an hour to 3am. Daylight Saving ends on April 6, 2025, when the clocks go back an hour at 3 am. To coincide with Daylight Saving Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place. The sirens sound twice: at 10am for 10 minutes, and then at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. The outdoor tsunami sirens run from Te Hapua to Mangawhai and Ruawai in the west.
The New World Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari, will celebrate 37 years the weekend after Labour weekend. Gardens will be open over 2 days; Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm both days. Tickets will be priced at $35, which includes a detailed brochure about the 22 individual gardens, refreshments, entertainment and much more. Families are welcome, with free entry for children under 15. Make a date to come and visit Kerikeri and enjoy our gardens. Tickets will be on sale from a variety of outlets from September 27 or can ordered online. For further information, visit: gardensafari.co.nz/. The profits from the Garden Safari fundraiser are managed by Rotary Kerikeri, predominantly for community support, schools, and youth.