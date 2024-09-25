International Day of the Older Person will be celebrated in Kaitāia next week with a Seniors and Disability Expo at Te Ahu. Age Concern Kaitāia and the Tiaho Trust have organised the expo on Wednesday, from 10am to 2pm. The expo will have information from groups and organisations covering topics such as health and safety, budgeting, fitness and leisure, home support and other support services available.

Daylight saving begins

Far North folk will have an hour less in bed this weekend as Daylight saving begins on Sunday morning. Daylight Saving starts at 2 am on Sunday, when the clocks go forward an hour to 3am. Daylight Saving ends on April 6, 2025, when the clocks go back an hour at 3 am. To coincide with Daylight Saving Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place. The sirens sound twice: at 10am for 10 minutes, and then at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. The outdoor tsunami sirens run from Te Hapua to Mangawhai and Ruawai in the west.

One of the amazing properties on display at the upcoming Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari

Garden safari

The New World Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari, will celebrate 37 years the weekend after Labour weekend. Gardens will be open over 2 days; Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm both days. Tickets will be priced at $35, which includes a detailed brochure about the 22 individual gardens, refreshments, entertainment and much more. Families are welcome, with free entry for children under 15. Make a date to come and visit Kerikeri and enjoy our gardens. Tickets will be on sale from a variety of outlets from September 27 or can ordered online. For further information, visit: gardensafari.co.nz/. The profits from the Garden Safari fundraiser are managed by Rotary Kerikeri, predominantly for community support, schools, and youth.



