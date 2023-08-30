Mangōnui School pupil Charlie Hunger makes a donation during the Mangōnui Lions Club’s Daffodil Day fundraisers at Coopers Beach and Mangōnui last week.

Daffodil Day collections

Far North folk and groups raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Society from Daffodil Day collections last week.

The Mangōnui Lions Club held very successful barbecues at Coopers Beach and Mangōnui last Friday and Saturday to fundraise for the Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day appeal. The collections raised almost $3000.

Many other individuals and organisations held Daffodil day events in the Far North, with all money raised going to the Cancer Society.

Arrest after burglary

A woman is in custody following a burglary at a property in Mangōnui on Monday. Police were called at 5.22pm after a female reportedly entered a property and took several items. Officers were quick to arrest the woman and return the stolen goods to the owner. Inquiries are ongoing.

Tui on the march

The Northland Tui Marching Team enjoyed the display day in Tauranga last month. Nineteen teams began the day in the “March Past and Welcome” event at the QE Youth Centre & Memorial Hall. The Northland Tui Team did their display as number 11 - there were a few small errors, but their routine was mostly well done and they received a good round of applause at the finish.

The Northland Tui Team is based in Kerikeri, practicing weekly on Thursday evenings at the Kerikeri Primary School. For more info, go to www.northlandtuis.org.nz.

Meet the candidates

A series of meetings with local candidates ahead of the general election is taking place in Kaikohe. The Kaikohe Business Association has organised opportunities to meet the following people: New Zealand First’s Shane Jones on September 4, National’s Grant McCallum on September 11, and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime on September 18. Then. a final meeting will be on September 25 with more than one candidate taking the stage. Meetings start at 7pm and will be held at the Senior Citizens Hall on Tawanui Rd.

If you are organising a meet-the-candidates event, email details to editor@northlandage.co.nz and we can give it some publicity.

Piano quartet performs

Award-winning musicians Andrew Beer (violin) and Sarah Watkins (piano) - who was named Best Classical Artist at the 2020 NZ Music Awards - have formed the Ākarana Piano Quartet and will have their debut performances in 2023.

The quartet will play at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri from 3pm on Sunday.

They will be joined by two outstanding colleagues from the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra — principal violist Robert Ashworth and sub-principal cellist Chen Cao.

Newspapers wanted

The Bay of Islands Veterinary Services is after your old newspapers for the kennels and cages in its hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the vet’s Kerikeri clinic on Kerikeri Rd.