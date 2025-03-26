The Far North’s top female pool players will be competing for cash and the Pride of the North title at Herekino. The Pride of the North competition is being held at Herekino tavern on Saturday form 3pm, with 16 teams taking part. First prize is $1000, with $600 for second and $400 for third.

Poetry day

Event organisers throughout the motu are invited to register creative ways to bring people together for this year’s Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day on August 22. Over 100 poetry events are expected to take place nationwide, including open mic nights, school initiatives, public displays, live performances, or small, contemplative gatherings. Organisers wishing to apply for seed funding are encouraged to do so early, with applications closing at 5pm on June 3. For more information, visit www.poetryday.co.nz or email poetryday@nzbookawards.org.nz.

Horse homes

Kaimanawa Horse advocates are keen to hear from any Far North folk who can help find homes for about 200 Kaimanawa Horses in April.

The official 2025 Muster count will be completed by the Department of Conservation in the next two to three weeks and will likely confirm that there are over 500 horses in the Kaimanawa Ranges. The push is on to find as many homes as possible for the 200-plus horses that will need to be removed in the muster, which is planned for Anzac weekend. Information and applications on rehoming a Kaimanawa wild horse can be found at www.kaimanawaheritagehorses.org

Business incubator

Northland’s premier business ideas competition, the Pick, is back for 2025, offering aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to develop and refine their ideas with expert support. The 10-week programme will start in April thanks to Northland Inc, NorthChamber, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau and the Ministry of Social Development. Entries are now open for anyone with a new business idea — go to thepick.co.nz for more information