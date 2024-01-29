Generous Northlanders have given more than $300,000 in the annual Northland Rescue Helicopter appeal. Here the choppers are at the scene of a crash on SH10, between Kerikeri and Kaeo.

Rescue chopper boost

More than $302,000 has been donated to the Northland Rescue Helicopter as part of the life-saving service’s annual fundraiser. Northland’s rescue helicopters flew 1015 missions last year and have responded to more than 28,000 callouts since beginning in 1988.

Northland Emergency Services Trust chair Paul Ahlers said given how tough times have been for people recently it is particularly overwhelming to receive this level of support.

“This is the fourth consecutive year that our community have raised over $300k during our appeal period from October to Christmas and we are so grateful for that kindness,” Ahlers said. People wanting to donate can do so at www.nest.org.nz/donate and they can also find out what the Northland Rescue Helicopter team are up to at www.facebook.com/northland.rescuehelicopter

Walkway work resumes

Sections of the Ōpua to Paihia coastal walkway will be closed in stages over the coming months while work to repair and upgrade the popular track continues.

Stage 1 will resume from February 7 and the work is expected to take three weeks, including installing a 7-metre-long retaining wall, and improvements to the bridge and boardwalk south of the Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park. The trail from Ōpua to the intersection with the Point Veronica lookout side track will remain open.

Stage 2 will involve the track from north of the Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park on Smith Camp Rd to Te Haumi Beach. The work will upgrade the track surface and structures such as retaining walls and boardwalk sections. The goal is to improve general safety and the experience of track users. This will close that section of track for six weeks from March 4.

Council scholarships

Applications for Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora scholarships have opened for 2024, with this year’s recipients set to receive financial assistance and paid work experience at the council next summer. The council is awarding six scholarships, each including $4000 to assist with study costs, along with paid fulltime work experience with NRC from mid-November to mid-February 2025. Council chairman Geoff Crawford said the work experience opportunity had proven successful for both parties.

New Sport Northland CEO

Northlander John Wansbone has been appointed as the new Sport Northland chief executive. He has previously held executive leadership roles with Top Energy in the Far North and for the past six years at Northland District Health Board/Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Te Tai Tokerau as general manager - planning, integration, people and performance. Wansbone takes over from Brent Eastwood, who held the position for 25 years, on February 12.