Northland fire chiefs are warning people to check conditions are right before lighting outdoor fires. Extreme weather has fanned wildfires in the upper South Island and Hawke’s Bay, with fire risks high in parts of the country. Northland Assistant Commander Denis Cooper said the region was in an open fire season except for restrictions across Muriwhenua in the Far North. Conditions across the region were dry after little to no rain, he said. To check go to //www.checkitsalright.nz/.
Lotto luck
A ticket sold in Northland was among 18 that each won more than $25,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland, won its holder $25,024. The winning numbers were 3, 20, 22, 24, 36 and 37 with the bonus number 19 and Powerball number 5. Powerball was not struck and will be worth a whopping $30 million on Wednesday night.