Structural issues mean an emergency load restriction is in place for Awaroa Road Bridge, south of Broadwood, while emergency repairs are carried out.

Bridge restrictions

An emergency load restriction is in place for Awaroa Road Bridge G09, after a recent inspection revealed serious structural concerns. The bridge, which crosses the Mangonuiowae River near Hicks Rd, south of Broadwood, is safe to use by passenger and other light vehicles. The maximum gross vehicle mass now allowed to cross the bridge is 25% of Class 1, with a maximum axle load of 2600kg and a speed limit of 30km/h. These restrictions effectively close the bridge to all heavy vehicles, including trucks, tractors, and other large machinery. Awaroa Rd forms part of the Twin Coast Discovery Highway and is an important link for those travelling between Broadwood, Herekino and Ahipara to the north. Far North District Council (FNDC) has prioritised emergency repairs for the bridge, which are expected to be complete by November 21 subject to the weather.

Bottom checks

Divers are about to begin checking more than 2000 boat hulls around Te Taitokerau as the Northland Regional Council (NRC) begins its annual summer hunt for unwanted marine pests. The annual programme typically runs from November to May and will see both local and visiting vessels targeted, from small recreational vessels to large commercial vessels.

Fire warning