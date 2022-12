Northland firefighters have called for back up in the form a chopper. Photo / Bevan Conley

Far North firefighters have requested the help of a helicopter as they take on a scrub fire in Waipapa in the Bay of Islands.

Five trucks of volunteer firefighters from Cavalli, Kaikohe, and Kerikeri were called to Daroux Dr after a fire broke out shortly before 2.30pm today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said one helicopter had been sent to help bring the vegetation fire under control.

A pine plantation nearby was in danger of catching alight, the spokesperson said.