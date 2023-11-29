Far North festive events start in style this weekend

Santa Claus, will be centre of attention again at the Kaitāia Christmas Parade on Saturday, and he’ll be making appearances at several other Far North festive events.

Christmas is still more than three weeks way but festive celebrations start in style in the Far North this week, with Paihia hosting its Christmas parade on Friday and Kaitāia on Saturday.

And while those two towns are first off the blocks this year, there are plenty of other Christmas celebrations lined up in the Far North between now and the big day.

Tomorrow, Santa will kick off the local Christmas season in Paihia for an afternoon Christmas parade. The road closure begins at 4pm and will include 25 to 37 Williams Rd. There will also be plenty of other festive fun around the town for the parade.

On Saturday Santa’s sleigh will wend its way through Kaitāia, accompanied by floats and fun to keep the expected large crowd entertained. Part of Commerce St will be closed to traffic from 11am to 2pm. The closure will stretch from 50-139 Commerce St.

Also on Saturday, the lighting of the Waipapa Pine Community Christmas Tree will take place from 7.30pm as the community builds up to the big countdown at approximately 8.30pm. The spectacular 8m high Community Christmas Tree is located outside The Proctor Library on Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

Then on Saturday, December 9, Santa will make two appearances at Far North Christmas events.

At 9.30am the Ōhaeawai Christmas Picnic will be held at the Ōhaeawai Rugby Club.

Then from 5pm that evening, Kerikeri Christmas will be at Kerikeri Domain.

Last year’s Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain attracted over 5000 people and the Christmas Elves have been busy again planning a fun-packed evening that features massive inflatables, action zones, entertainment and delicious kai stalls.

On Sunday, December 10, from 11am the Kāeo Hineraumati Christmas Parade will be held at Whangaroa College.

And on Friday, December 15, Santa Claus will return to the Far North for the Kaikohe Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at 5pm on Wihongi St, turn right onto Broadway and make its way to Tawanui St where it will turn around at the intermediate school bus bay and make its way back to Wihongi St.



