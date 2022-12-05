Santa was busy this weekend, appearing at a range of Christmas parades across the Far North. Here he is at the Shine On Kaitaia Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Santa was busy this weekend, appearing at a range of Christmas parades across the Far North. Here he is at the Shine On Kaitaia Christmas Parade on Saturday.

A range of Far North Christmas parades were held across the region at the weekend, attracting thousands of people to various townships.

Parades in Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Kaitaia all brought their communities together on Friday and Saturday to mark the festive season and celebrate the year that was.

One of the Far North’s most popular Christmas celebrations, the Shine On Kaitaia Christmas Parade and Concert, made its return on Saturday.

The all-day free event was in full swing after missing out last year due to Covid-19.

The man of the moment, Santa was on hand to take photos with tamariki before the big Christmas Parade event.

The activities kicked off with Santa photos and other fun stuff at Kaitaia’s Remembrance Park at 10am, before the main event, the Christmas Parade at 1pm, made its way through the middle of town in Commerce St.

The parade featured a range of floats from local businesses, sports clubs, emergency services, community and cultural groups, with the Kaitaia Samoan Siva Aiga (family) taking out Best Float Prize.

Kaitaia's Samoan Siva Aiga (family) took out Best Float Prize.

The day was then capped off with a Christmas Concert from 1.30pm-4.30pm at Jaycee Park, featuring a range of local artists including Papa’s Pack and Norizin performing traditional Christmas carols as well as their own songs.

Local tamariki watch on as the parade travels Commerce St.

Shine On Kaitaia co-ordinator Hinemoa Tipene said this year’s event was one of the largest in its history and was a joy to once again put on for the community.

“In 2020, we held the Shine On Kaitaia Christmas Parade and Concert which was a major success, but in 2021 with the uncertain times, we moved our event to a mobile parade,” Tipene said.

“That’s where we drove around Kaitaia with decorated vehicles and gave our presents to the tamariki (children) who were waiting for us.

A range of cultural groups were on display, showing the diversity of Kaitaia.

“For 2022, we were able to get back into it and it was amazing to be able to hold this again, with Christmas festivities one of the staple events for Kaitaia and most other towns.

“I think this year’s event was one of the largest we’ve had, with Santa receiving a constant flow of visitors for photos, and our elves keeping busy running colouring-in activities, a bouncy castle and Circability activities.”

A number of classic cars were on display for the Shine on Kaitaia Christmas parade.

The annual Christmas Parade and Concert is the largest event for youth charity Shine on Kaitaia which Tipene said was special given it catered to such a large audience.

She said feedback on the event had been really positive, with people already making requests to join in next year’s festivities.

Kaitaia resident Christian Steffen on his famous penny farthing, which he rode all the way to Auckland to raise funds for Kaitaia RDA earlier this year.

“We have had lots of tentative bookings for future floats and some exciting things planned that we can reveal later,” Tipene said.

“I still recall the Christmas events I attended in Kaitaia when I was younger and to be honest, creating those experiences for our whānau in Te Hiku is what really drives me and our roopu (group).

Thousands turned out for Shine On Kaitaia's all-day Christmas event on Saturday.

“I want to thank all those who sponsored the event and the kaimahi (workers) who pulled everything together.”

Kaikohe’s Christmas Parade on Friday also featured Santa, this time on his own horse-drawn chariot, making a grand entrance for a revitalised Christmas celebration in the Mid-North town.

Health provider Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi, in conjunction with Kaikohe Business Association, took over the reins of the parade this year, which turned out to be one of the town’s biggest parades in decades with around 3000 people.

The parade theme was whakawhānaungatanga or “families coming together” and featured a range of activities, including a visit from Black Ferns champions Portia Woodman, Renee Wickliffe and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, plus carols and entertainment.

Fresh from their thrilling win at Eden Park, the Black Ferns players displayed their gold medals and coveted Rugby World Cup trophy as their float made its way through a mass of rugby-mad spectators.

All three have links to Kaikohe, with women’s rugby legend Woodman famously born and raised in the town, Wickliffe her partner, and Marino-Tauhinu getting her start in rugby at the nearby Taiamai-Ōhaeawai club.

World champion Black Ferns Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (left, with the coveted Rugby World Cup), Renee Wickliffe and Portia Woodman were the real stars of the parade. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Prizes were awarded for best float, best kids’ costume and best adult costume, with all of Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi’s 120-odd staff dressing up for the event.

Newly elected Far North Mayor moko Tepania, a Kaikohe resident, also featured on stage along with iShanieka Trask of Auckland’s Mai FM who was MC for the parade.

Perry van Gaalen (centre) is dressed to impress on the Pioneer Village’s steampunk float. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Kerikeri also held its Christmas Parade on Saturday, which formed part of the Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain event.

Businesses, schools and community groups all took part in the ‘people-powered’ parade, meaning no vehicles were allowed.

The theme for 2022 was ‘Our Christmas Garden’ which featured multiple themed zones, the Christmas Parade, live music and entertainment, an ice rink, a rock climbing wall, a Giant Grinch, Santa, games, food and craft stalls.

Following the Kerikeri event, its annual ‘Light Up Kerikeri’ event also kicked off at the weekend, with people invited to view all houses, streets and businesses competing for the best Christmas lights set-up in their individual categories.

To find out more or to register your house, street or business, visit: www.kerikerichristmas.co.nz.















