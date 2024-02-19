Top Energy is one of many companies that will be present at a series of job expos in Northland this month.

Far North folk wanting a new career path, job or training may find just what they are looking for at Northland Job Explore Expos being held in the district.

The Job Explore Expos will showcase local career and training opportunities and host over 40 stalls from across industry and the community, including NZ Defence, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Top Energy, Metlifecare and the InZone Careers Bus.

The expo - which will be held in Kaitāia and Kaikohe next month - is organised by Connected NZ and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and designed to connect employers with job-seekers and those leaving education.

MSD Regional Commissioner Graham MacPherson said the events will be one-stop careers shops, with opportunities to connect with support networks, training providers and employers from across industry sectors.

Northland’s unemployment rate stands at 4.6 per cent, one of the highest rates in the country compared to the national average of 3.6 per cent. In the Far North, the unemployment rate is even higher.

“Work is key to people being able to move forward, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help support people into jobs.”

Students and school leavers from across the region will be able to explore the expo in the morning sessions, with afternoons open to the wider community.

“The expos will be a fun, interactive way for people of all ages and experience levels to explore all the options available to them,” MacPherson said.

Employers will be at the ready to discuss career progression into a variety of industry sectors, including healthcare, construction and infrastructure, he said.

Education and training providers will be on-hand to discuss apprenticeships, courses and other pathways to employment – including CV creation, interview skills and advice regarding driving licences.

Virtual reality (VR) headsets and hands-on exhibits will be available to give people a flavour of work in different industries and showcase industry skills such as navigating hazard management, confined spaces, working at heights and food safety and hygiene.

