Audrey-Rose Henare with Ann Cavanagh of MSD, in Henare's new role as a barista, following a training scheme in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

A collaboration between a training organisation, Z Energy (Z) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is working to get Northland jobseekers into employment.

An MSD training-to-employment collaboration - the first in a series placing jobseekers into employment with Z - has taken place in Whangārei.

The collaboration, between the MSD, hospitality trainer Consult QSR and Z, trained eight participants in first aid, health and safety, customer service and barista skills, giving jobseekers work experience before being offered employment at Z service stations in the region.

Audrey-Rose Henare, 26, from Whangārei, describes her selection for the training-to-employment programme as life-changing.

Henare graduated with first aid and barista certificates, and has been earmarked as a future manager just four weeks into her fulltime role with Z.

"I never thought I would get the chance. It couldn't have come at a better time in my life,'' she said.

"All expenses were met by the trainers – free stationery, shoes, travelling allowance, with barista and first aid training also covered. Uniforms were included for work experience.

"In the short amount of time, the skills I have been equipped with have made me more prepared for the task at hand."

Henare said it's humbling to be part of a programme that has helped her personal growth.

"It has provided a pathway that can lead to many opportunities and a career. You just have to have the right attitude and be on board."

Z retailer Clint Nel describes the first two-week course in the collaboration as the most successful programme he has been involved with.

"A vital part of our recruitment strategy has been to work with MSD to advertise vacancies, and hire candidates. We've been fortunate to secure candidates with a great attitude," Nel said.

"The course material was engaging, tailored for different learning styles, and helped attendees overcome some of the barriers to gaining employment. Our graduates from this first course have gained and developed skills for any future jobs and careers they may choose."

Graduates from the MSD, Consult QSR and Z Energy training scheme, and staff. Back row from left: Ann Cavanagh (MSD); Reuben Smylie; Tim Benest (Consult QSR); Clint Nel (Z Retail); Jacob Davies; Angela Ward (MSD) Second row: Kim Oakden, Haarani Rieck, Rhondell Richards (MSD) First row: Mary-Jane McAllister; Skyla Richards; Aaryn Nissen-Puru; Audrey-Rose Henare. Absent: Wae Kingi. Photo / Supplied

Nel's new employees have slotted into the workplace seamlessly, helped by having work experience at a Z station as part of their training.

"From day one they were familiar with their new work environment and knew most of their co-workers. We are exceptionally pleased with the results of the course and grateful to work with MSD and Consult QSR," he said.

MSD regional commissioner Graham MacPherson said that in a tight labour market, training-to-employment collaborations are a valuable pathway to connecting employers with jobseekers.

"Once we know an employers' needs, we can hand-select jobseekers for training, knowing that they are a good match for the opportunity," MacPherson said.

Based on the scheme's success, MSD, Consult QSR and Z are working on courses for the mid-North later in the year.