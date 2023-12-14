The students enrolled in the programme stand outside the Kaitāia College wharenui during a wānanga.

The students enrolled in the programme stand outside the Kaitāia College wharenui during a wānanga.

Te Hiku school staff have been the first to participate in a teacher education training pilot through the University of Waikato which aims to address a chronic shortage of qualified teachers in rural areas.

The programme allowed 18 students in the Far North to train and become qualified teachers while remaining in their local schools.

A group of students sharing their ideas about what an inclusive classroom design would look like.

Marae-based wānanga were held over weekends and in school holidays at Kaitāia marae. Other studies were through distance correspondence.

Further mentoring by university staff and local iwi also ensured students were equipped with effective teaching and learning methods to further relate to Māori learners.

For Kaitāia College technology and design teacher Wiremu Wilson-Diamond, being able to remain in his community while pursuing a love for teaching was second to none.

The 47-year-old father has been working for the past four years at the college as a guidance dean and teacher under a Limited Authority to Teach certificate.

Wilson-Diamond said the programme has offered a “priceless” opportunity to the community which will ultimately address the inequity of living in Te Hiku and access to quality education and services.

Anahera Olsen, a teacher aide of five years at Kaitāia College, was also grateful for the opportunity to pursue her studies.

She aimed to pursue a degree in primary education in 2020 but withdrew due to a lack of support, especially with her tamariki being so young.

Both lecturers and iwi representatives were supportive, she said.

“Being on this programme, you not only get to sit and take in kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) with the university lecturers’ knowledge, but you also build relationships with the other students in the programme, building whanaungatanga (relationship).”

Poutama Pounamu director Professor Mere Berryman said the initiative “responds to the aspirations of iwi and the community’s support”.

“This is local people being trained in local schools.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.