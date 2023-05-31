Project lead for Mental Health and Addiction Services Monique Leslie with one of the colourful murals of native birds at Te Kokonga - the new six-bed sub-acute mental health unit at Kaitaia Hospital - painted by Richard Murray. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Project lead for Mental Health and Addiction Services Monique Leslie with one of the colourful murals of native birds at Te Kokonga - the new six-bed sub-acute mental health unit at Kaitaia Hospital - painted by Richard Murray. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A new six-bed sub-acute mental health unit at Kaitaia Hospital will provide huge support for tangata whaiora in the Far North.

The new unit - Te Kokonga - was formally opened on Monday along with a one-bed short stay mental health unit at the hospital site.

Te Whatau Ora Te Tai Tokerau Project lead for Mental Health and Addiction Services Monique Leslie said Te Kokonga was much-needed in the Far North, which, like the rest of the country, was experiencing a growth in demand for mental health service.

Te Kokonga replaces an old, not-fit-for purpose six-bed sub-acute unit that had been operating from a leased site on North Rd.

“The old unit had passed its use by date and this is a wonderful, modern facility that’s been purpose built to meet the needs of the tangata whaiora who will be using it,’’ Leslie said.

Te Kokonga is for people over the age of 18 years and has a recovery focus with all clients supported to be part of their individual care plan. Te Kokonga has a small team of a nurse, auxiliary workers and an occupational and social worker assisting clients in their recovery journey.

The Te Kokonga kai mahi at the opening of the new facility - Liza Brown, Emma Williams, Alwin Mani, Ash Takarangi, Rangi Peterson, coordinator Kelly Larkins, Fran Selwyn and Jordan Denison.

It has a doctor’s consultation room, a full laundry, kitchen and dining room. It also has a vege garden for the tangata whaiora to attend and in future there’s likely to be rongoa garden and a sensory garden.

“It’s fully space for mental health purposes and is just a beautiful space.’’

The investment of just over $1 million means that tangata whaiora and their whānau from the Far and Mid North regions will have increased choice and access to supported Mental Health & Addiction facilities overnight.

The additional overnight service will be closer to home for whānau and will reduce the need to transfer service users late at night.

Other sub-acute mental health units in Northland are based in Whangārei and Kaikohe, so Te Kokonga services a large area.

Leslie said having the unit on the hospital site, rather than elsewhere, is a big advantage as it’s closer to the mental health and addiction team.

“This will mean a world of difference to our tangata whaiora (a person seeking health) and their whānau. It’s a pretty impressive place and we have some important safety features to ensure our tangata whaiora and staff are safe,’’ Leslie said.

Leslie said she was quite emotional when the unit was formally opened, but also very proud that the new service had been delivered to those who need it.

Te Whatau Ora Te Tai Tokerau Project lead for Mental Health and Addiction Services Monique Leslie at Te Kokonga - the new six-bed sub-acute mental health unit at Kaitaia Hospital. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

“The Far North community has been just as affected by mental health issues as anywhere, but up here it is further impacted by the geography and the large area covered, so it’s important to have this unit here.’’

Richard Murray, a Far North artist, designed the interior artwork for Te Kokonga. He took the room bird name theme from the existing whare and created a new artwork as a feature wall. The house bi-fold entry window design represents the mamaku plant. It portrays new beginnings, strength, regrowth, energy, and nurturing.

The six rooms are named after birds - Kōkuku, Kiwi, Kororā, Kea, Kūkupa and Kuaka.

Te Kokonga - the new six-bed sub-acute mental health unit that opened at Kaitaia Hospital on Monday.

The new unit comes as a new report released on Wednesday shows that nationally more people are accessing new services through the Access and Choice programme, however, there has been a decrease in people accessing specialist mental health and addiction services and other primary mental health services, and little or no change on other measures of service quality.

Te Hiringa Mahara - the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, Te Huringa Tuarua 2023: Mental Health and Addiction Service Monitoring Report explores what has changed in mental health and addiction services over the last five years and highlights the pressing need for action to address the challenges faced by mental health and addiction services.

It shows that fewer people have used specialist services, primary mental health initiatives, telehealth and online services than in the previous year. As a result of substantial investment, people are accessing new services being rolled out under the Access and Choice programme.

The report is available at https://mentalhealth.inquiry.govt.nz/inquiry-report/he-ara-oranga/



