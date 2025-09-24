Advertisement
Far North District Council accused of misinterpreting hoarding rules in Kerikeri sign dispute

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Lawyer and council candidate Jonathan Natusch (inset) has told Far North District Council not to interfere with his election hoarding on Kerikeri's Bypass Rd.

Lawyer and local election candidate Jonathan Natusch is challenging the very council he’s campaigning to join – putting Far North District Council on notice not to interfere with one of his election hoardings.

Natusch accuses Far North District Council (FNDC) of unlawfully removing his and all other candidates’ signs from

