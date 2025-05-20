Residents have not held back and are making their thoughts on the matter clear.

While some believe it’s a good exercise, others believe there are bigger issues the council could focus on.

Doubtless Bay resident Terri Betts said she believes whatever money was being spent on conducting the survey could be spent elsewhere.

“What a waste of money. Asking ratepayers their views on alcohol retail outlets and how much alcohol people are consuming, what a waste.

“So many important things need doing, like roads, but they keep doing consultations.”

Elle Montgomery-McCloy, from Kaitāia, said she was happy with current alcohol rules in the district.

“We have a couple of pubs and restaurants, all serving alcohol, but in the three-and-a-half years I have lived here, I have only seen trouble once. I rarely see anyone drinking on the beaches here and I don’t see people boozing in the streets.”

She said people are generally responsible.

“I see no reason for changing the rules for alcohol at this point.”

Another Far North resident, Allan Cassidy, said he thinks too many liquor licences are issued and that creates cheap booze and social issues.

“I would suggest that individuals involved in alcohol-related crimes should be prevented from consuming alcoholic beverages for a certain time, like how drunk drivers get their licences taken away.”

He said he thinks something like that could be used to negotiate penalties for non-compliances or issue spot fines for public drunkenness or police callouts for alcohol-fuelled events.

FNDC group manager for planning and policy, Roger Ackers, said capturing the voice of the public was vital in developing policy.

“All feedback will be carefully reviewed and used to shape the final policy… Already, there has been strong participation and active discussion across social media platforms.

“The goal is to support safe, responsible consumption while reducing alcohol-related harm and reflecting the needs and values of the community. This policy will set out the council’s position on key alcohol-related issues and provide direction to the District Licensing Committee, which must consider the policy when making licensing decisions.”

He acknowledged that alcohol was a significant contributor to the local economy, but the misuse could lead to serious harm.

“Alcohol plays a significant role in the culture of the Far North and all of Aotearoa New Zealand, contributing to social occasions, and helping people to relax and unwind. Alcohol is also a significant contributor to the local economy. When used responsibly, alcohol can enhance community life — but its misuse can lead to serious harm, affecting peoples’ health, family wellbeing, and public safety.”

A police spokesperson said they recognise the impact alcohol harm has on communities and they continue working closely with key partners, including councils, to reduce alcohol-related harm.

“For Police, alcohol is a key driver for incidents we’re called to every day. On average, 1 in 5 victimisations are fuelled by alcohol. Right across Northland, Police will continue to conduct compliance checks, controlled purchase operations and target hotspots – and this includes policing large events and late-night venues.”

Whether you’re someone who drinks responsibly, works in hospitality, is part of a local sports club, lives near a popular gathering spot, or just wants to help shape a safer and healthier community – council wants to hear from you.

The survey is open until May 30.