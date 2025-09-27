FNDC delivery and operations group manager Ruben Garcia said the council would liaise with community providers and the Ministry of Social Development to ensure the agencies “are aware of anyone requiring assistance”.

“The council has limited options available where people are sleeping in their vehicles outside the building.

“However, we will respond to complaints and would consider issuing trespass notices against anyone creating a disturbance ... or damaging the property.

“Before work begins, we will ensure that relevant community and government agencies are aware of anyone who requires assistance and may be affected by the demolition work.”

The council bought the property in 2020 for $1.2 million, with the aim of securing a long-term outcome.

In 2021, the council resolved to lease the property to Te Hiku Basketball and Recreation Centre Trust to enable it to build a sports and community hub.

The lease required the trust to meet funding requirements, however, these were not met and the lease came to an end in mid-2024.

FNDC Te Hiku ward councillor Felicity Foy said there would be a “new built development” to replace the old building, but the carpark and access wouldn’t change.

“The carpark will be preserved for the public.

“Ideally, they’d [homeless] have somewhere to sleep that isn’t a public carpark, but the carpark isn’t changing.

“We’ve got a lot of social services in town so hopefully they’re working to address that concern.”

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said he’s seen cars and vans parked there “from time to time”.

“The assumption is they’re sleeping in the cars.

“Feedback from businesses on Commerce St which back on to the Warehouse carpark is that, from time to time, there is homelessness around that space.

“Occasionally there’s drinking and antisocial behaviour which can impact the business community.”

Kirby said there were several social services around Kaitāia and he was “in favour of trying to find roofs for people doing it tough”.

Any development in the area was positive, he said, especially as break-ins and vandalism have caused significant damage.

“The old building hasn’t had any love for a long time.

“It’s positive news.”

Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi said he was aware of “a number of homeless people” around Kaitāia sleeping in the former Warehouse carpark.

It was a popular spot, he said, because there were public toilets nearby.

“I understand why people who have nowhere to go, go there.”

Piripi said whānau would still use the carpark, even once it was developed.

“They will still park up there ... it’s a very central place.

“It’s an ideal spot for anyone to safely camp up for the night.”

Garcia said the council was yet to decide on the demolition date.

While future commercial proposals remain under wraps, “a critical consideration” would be the needs of existing community activities such as the popular Kaitāia Market, he said.

The Advocate contacted Ngāti Kahu Social and Health Services and Te Whare Ruruhau o Meri Trust for comment, however, they did not respond before deadline.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.