Santa may be spending Christmas Day on a beach in Northland, with the region predicted to have some of the best weather - but there could also be rain

The Far North could be the place to be this Christmas, but the weather experts say there’s also a chance of rain for the district.

MetService Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a warm weather system was heading our way from the northwest, bringing the same sort of warm temperatures we’ve had over the past few days - 20C-plus and warm overnight.

However, Ferris said the weather system was not yet fully formed and it could change and bring rain with it.

‘’The good news is that it will be warm in the Far North over Christmas, similar to what you’ve been getting - warm days in the mid-20s and high overnight lows making things humid. But the weather system is not settled yet and there’s also a risk of rain too.’’ He said the warm weather would continue into the weekend - from when a more accurate Christmas day weather forecast could be given - but some “upper air dynamics” could bring rain.

‘’So it could bring warm, moist, humid air for you, but it’s a bit early to give a totally accurate picture.’’

Ferris said a good idea would be for people to plan for a nice, sunny Christmas Day, with plenty of time outdoors and temperatures around 25C.

‘’There’s a real chance that the Far North will have beautiful weather for Christmas and you could all be enjoying the outdoors. But have a back-up plan to take the whānau inside, just in case it does rain.’’

He said on December 24, 25 and 26 most places in the Far North would likely see some rain, but exactly when, and how much, won’t be known till Friday or Saturday.

‘’People should keep an eye out on the weather forecasts as things could change.’’