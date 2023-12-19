Far Far North has prohibited fire season as extreme risk hits

A fire-fighting crew take a break during their work extinguishing a bush fire at Waiharara in January 2022 - a job that cost $10 million. A prohibited fire ban has been imposed in the Far Far North as Fenz hopes to avoid similar fires this summer.

The Far North’s Muriwhenua area has moved into a prohibited fire season with more dry weather predicted as the fire risk increases and to avoid more damaging blazes.

The area moved into a prohibited season from Wednesday, December 20, until further notice, meaning no open-air fires will be permitted in the Far Far North as the fire danger continues to increase in the area.

Declaring the prohibited season, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said the high westerly winds are already causing “spike days” to occur where the fire danger is hitting the highest level of “extreme”.

As well, fireworks are banned in the Ahipara township and surrounds, on the Karikari Peninsula, and at Ripiro Beach until further notice.

The Niwa Climate Summary predicts temperatures in Northland between December and the end of February will be warmer and drier than normal, with a real risk of drought developing across the region.

The area is at high risk of fires as it dries, with a number of massive blazes in recent years.

“There is a major risk in Muriwhenua of a fire occurring that we will be unable to control. This is a very remote area, with the nearest firefighting aircraft more than an hour away.

“As we have seen with recent fires in this area, it takes a number of aircraft to contain and control wildfires in Muriwhenua.”

The most recent large wildfire in the Far North was in March 2023 near Cape Reinga. It took eight days to extinguish at a cost of more than $1.5 million. A fire near Waiharara in 2021/2022 burnt for 50 days at a cost of more than $10m to fight.

“It’s these sorts of fires which we are trying to avoid by implementing a prohibited fire season now,” Henwood said.

“We’ve consulted with the Department of Conversation and Summit Forestry, and they both support a prohibited fire season coming into effect on Wednesday.”

The Muriwhenua boundary is: Northern side of State Highway 10 from Taipa to Awanui, west of SH1 to Kaitāia, west side of Pukepoto Rd to Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, north side of Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd to Wainui, west side of Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd Wainui to Herekino, north side of the Herekino harbour.

Anyone who is unsure if they are inside this boundary should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if they can light a fire. This tool enables you to check what fire season your area is in, as well as providing safety tips if you are able to light a fire, and access to apply for a fire permit if one is required.



