Far North residents are frustrated by two massive power outages that happened within one week.
Far North businesses are calling for compensation after a large chunk of the district was “plunged into the dark ages” for the second time in less than a week.
Residents are also worried about the reliability of the network following the massive power cuts, the most recent on Thursdaynight lasting around six hours.
Top Energy has acknowledged the outages have been “frustrating and have shaken confidence” but said the cause of the two outages were unrelated, and it was “doing everything we can to ... strength the resilience of your supply”.
Top Energy is now urging people to conserve power for another week while the network is at reduced capacity, and the damaged equipment is repaired.
“We are currently running on our smallest transformer at Kaikohe, and Ngāwhā generation is offline for planned annual maintenance, so we don’t have our usual backup,” chief executive Russell Shaw said.
Chang Siam Thai Restaurant owner Mike Nunn said he had a “complete loss of trade” after having to close the Waipapa restaurant twice, losing dozens of bookings and takeaway orders.