Northern Advocate

Budding Far North film-makers show their talents at film fest

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Ngataki School won the best film award for its movie Whina Cooper at the recent Te Hiku School Film Festival.
The Te Ahu Centre in Kaitāia was abuzz with excitement last week as the fifth annual Te Hiku School Film Festival showcased the talents of local students.

Talented students from Ahipara, Pompallier Catholic, Paparore, Mangonui, Oturu, Ngataki, Te Hāpua, and Oruaiti participated in the event, which featured screenings of their student-made films.

The best script at the Te Hiku School Film Festival was Missing Matariki Stars by Mangonui School.
This film festival is part of the kaupapa of maniakalani schools, which emphasises learning, creating, and sharing. The students’ participation in this event allowed them to put their skills to the test and share their stories digitally with the community.

The festival was a culmination of hours of hard work by the students, who learned about various aspects of film-making, including scriptwriting, storyboarding, camera angles, shooting techniques, editing and problem-solving.

The Te Hiku School Film Festival’s best display board was created by Pompallier Catholic School pupils.
Natalie Samson, from REAP, this year’s judge, was impressed by the variety of topics covered in the films and the high standard of film-making on display.

The winners of this year’s festival were:

Best Film: Whina Cooper by Ngataki School

Second Best Film: Don’t Be A Bully by Ahipara School

Best Script: Missing Matariki Stars by Mangonui School

Best Camerawork: Don’t Be A Bully by Ahipara School

Oruaiti School juniors at the Te Hiku School Film Festival at Te Ahu.
Best Lead Actor (tie): Tiana (Nikki Atkinson) from Going for Gold (Paparore School) and Whina Cooper (Te Huia Masina-Maaka) from Whina Cooper (Ngataki School)

Supporting Actor: Pascal Taitimu from Rourke Wants To Read (Oruaiti School)

Ensemble Cast: Rourke Wants To Read by Oruaiti School

The festival was a resounding success, providing students with a special opportunity to showcase their creativity and learn valuable skills.

Donna Yates, the Manaiakalani facilitator, said it was great this year to see junior students making movies and being part of the film festival.

“But best of all it is the students getting to see themselves on the big screen,” Yates said.

Pompallier Catholic School pupils enjoying the Te Hiku School Film Festival earlier this month.
