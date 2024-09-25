Ngataki School won the best film award for its movie Whina Cooper at the recent Te Hiku School Film Festival.

The Te Ahu Centre in Kaitāia was abuzz with excitement last week as the fifth annual Te Hiku School Film Festival showcased the talents of local students.

Talented students from Ahipara, Pompallier Catholic, Paparore, Mangonui, Oturu, Ngataki, Te Hāpua, and Oruaiti participated in the event, which featured screenings of their student-made films.

The best script at the Te Hiku School Film Festival was Missing Matariki Stars by Mangonui School.

This film festival is part of the kaupapa of maniakalani schools, which emphasises learning, creating, and sharing. The students’ participation in this event allowed them to put their skills to the test and share their stories digitally with the community.

The festival was a culmination of hours of hard work by the students, who learned about various aspects of film-making, including scriptwriting, storyboarding, camera angles, shooting techniques, editing and problem-solving.