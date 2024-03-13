Doubtless Beauty Retreat, in Coopers Beach, is celebrating winning the title of 2024 Beauty NZ Clinic of the Year in the NZ Beauty Association Awards

Doubtless Beauty Retreat, in Coopers Beach, is celebrating winning the title of 2024 Beauty NZ Clinic of the Year in the NZ Beauty Association Awards

Doubtless Beauty Retreat in Coopers Beach has taken out the prestigious title of 2024 Beauty NZ Clinic of the Year.

It took out the hotly-contested category in the NZ Beauty Association Awards ahead of 12 other national finalists in Auckland last month.

Winning the top honour is the icing on the cake for the little, local clinic that has just celebrated its 18th year in business.

‘’We are honoured, humbled and grateful to be bringing this award home to Northland,’’ owner Jodi Osborne said.

‘’In 2022, we set the goal to enter the biannual awards and submit an application we were proud of, and we did.

‘’For us, this was achievement in itself, so to win has taken us by surprise, especially given the calibre of entrants. We are so grateful for our loyal clients and want to thank them for their unwavering support over the years, many of whom have been with us since day one.’’

Osborne said the win was testament to the clinic’s resilience and strength, having navigated and grown through the 2008 financial crisis, Covid epidemic and more recent economic downturn.

When asked why Doubtless Beauty Retreat won above the other clinics, Judge Peter Willis from Arrow Beauty said: ‘’This prestigious honour is a testimony to their unwavering commitment to excellence, dedication to the industry and their community by providing top-notch beauty services. The Doubtless Beauty Retreat Team often speak at events, schools and are well known for their support of local sponsorships and fundraising.’’



