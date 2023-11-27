The victim was 33 weeks pregnant and had to be monitored following the assault. Photo / 123rf

In a daylight assault at a vehicle testing station, a mother violently attacked her ex-partner’s pregnant new partner screaming “I’m going to hurt your baby. I’m going to punch your baby.”

Shona-Lee Lawrence-Samuels, of Matauri Bay, appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court yesterday on one charge of assault with intent to injure and was told, she was lucky not to be facing something more serious.

On March 2, the victim was parked at VTNZ Port Rd in Whangārei about 9am when the 27-year-old approached her.

The victim was 33 weeks pregnant and the new partner of Samuel’s ex and father to her two children.

“What the f*** are you laughing at?” Samuels asked the victim, who responded she was not laughing at anything.

Without warning, Samuels began punching the victim in the head with a closed fist, drawing blood. She then grabbed her by the hair and smashed her face into the steering wheel.

The violent assault continued as Samuels targeted her blows to the victim’s stomach while screaming “I’m going to hurt your baby. I’m going to punch your baby”.

The victim, in an attempt to shield herself, yelled and honked her horn, signalling for help.

Members of the public had to intervene to stop the assault, which left the victim with bruising, swelling and scratches across her stomach, face, and head.

The victim had to spend the day in hospital to monitor her pregnancy and expressed concern about coming across the defendant again.

When Samuels was questioned by police she told them she did not go there with the intention of assaulting the woman.

At yesterday’s sentencing, Judge Taryn Bayley emphasized the seriousness of the attack and Samuel’s intention to harm the unborn child added an extra dimension to the crime.

“This was a particularly nasty and disgraceful episode. The victim had no opportunity to escape the vehicle and what was particularly concerning was that members of the public had to stop your behaviour.

“It must have been terrifying for her,” Judge Bayley said.

As Samuels has limited family support, Judge Bayley stepped away from imprisonment and home detention and sentenced her to 12 months of intensive supervision.

“I think you can count yourself fortunate you’re not facing a more serious charge.

“I appreciate you have had a difficult time but nothing justifies violence. What it tells me is you need some help,” Judge Bayley told a tearful Samuels.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.











